10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

In the past few years, Dollar Tree has been experimenting with price points, raising its base price to $1.25 and offering an array of products as pricey as $5.

Last fall, the dollar store retailer announced it would slash prices on thousands of items back to $1, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

But the store’s core product lines, and many of its best values for the season, remain at the $1.25 price point. And it’s not stopping shoppers from stocking up.

Dollar Tree’s annual revenue for 2023 stood at $28.33 billion, up 7.64% from 2022 figures, according to MacroTrends.net. Many families still feel the crunch of inflation, and Dollar Tree products, from household goods and home décor to beauty products, represent a tremendous value for consumers.

Here are some of the best new items we’ve uncovered at Dollar Tree for 2024, based on our research and insights from money experts like YouTube personality The Deal Guy.