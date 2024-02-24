Advertiser Disclosure
8 Best Sam’s Club Foods To Keep Stocked at All Times

4 min Read
By Jake Safane

Warehouse stores like Sam’s Club tend to offer good bang for your buck. Buying in bulk can save money on a cost-per-unit basis, even if the upfront costs are slightly higher.

You might not get all your regular weekly grocery staples there, as depending on how many people are in your family, the product sizes might be overkill. But Sam’s Club can be great if you’re looking to stock up on items for areas like your pantry or freezer, so that you always have easy meals on hand or the ingredients necessary to whip up something cost-effective.

With that in mind, consider the following eight Sam’s Club foods to keep stocked at all times:

1. Quaker Old Fashioned Oats (160 oz., 2 pk.)

For roughly 10 cents per serving, you can get this 10-pound package of Quaker Oats. In addition to providing an easy breakfast, stocking up on oats can be helpful for baking, especially if you’re looking for a substitute for traditional flour.

2. Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Spread (48 oz., 2 pk.)

Another pantry staple to stock up on at Sam’s Club is this two-pack of Skippy peanut butter, totaling six pounds of creamy goodness. Don’t limit yourself to PB&J’s. Use peanut butter to add protein and flavor to smoothies, for example, or create a sweet and savory sauce.

3. Member’s Mark Organic 100% Purple Maple Syrup (32 oz.)

When you often buy syrup to pour over breakfast treats like pancakes and waffles, you’re buying a mix of sugar and water, among other ingredients, rather than pure maple syrup. But this product from Sam’s Club’s store brand is 100% organic maple syrup at a great price compared to other pure maple syrup offerings. 

4. Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner (7.25 oz., 18 pk.)

Need a fast meal that tends to be a hit with both kids and adults? Stock up 18 packs of Kraft mac & cheese at less than $1 per box.

5. Nature’s Bakery Blueberry and Raspberry Variety Fig Bars (2 oz., 32 ct.)

These aren’t the lowest-cost snack bars out of all the options, but they’re delicious. And Sam’s Club offers them at a great price of less than $0.50 per pack. Next time you’re taking a car or plane ride, consider these for an easy, tasty, on-the-go snack.

6. Member’s Mark Stir Fry Mix, Frozen (16 oz., 5 pk.)

Pressed for time but still want to cook something relatively healthy? If you grab these frozen, microwavable stir fry packs, you can have an easy, vegetable-based addition to your meal. Add a protein and sauce you choose, and you’re good to go.

7. Smucker’s Uncustrables Sandwiches, Grape (50.4 oz., 18 ct.)

While it’s usually more cost-effective to make your own peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, busy parents — or kids at heart — can turn to these pre-made, frozen sandwiches at less than $1 per pop. Plus, they already have the crust cut off for those who prefer sandwiches that way.

8. LaCroix Sparkling Water Variety Pack (12 fl. oz., 24 pk.)

Lastly, if you want a flavorful drink on hand at all times, stock up on these 24-packs of LaCroix. Sam’s Club offers some of the lowest per-can prices for LaCroix variety packs.

