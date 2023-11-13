jetcityimage / Getty Images

Arriving like clockwork on the fourth Thursday of November, there’s no more popular a holiday in the U.S. than Thanksgiving. In a Statista second quarter survey, Turkey Day narrowly beat out Memorial Day and even Christmas as the favorite holiday celebration among Americans.

Traditions are important, especially around holidays. But it’s important to embrace change, especially when eating the most popular and typically traditional holiday meal with loved ones.

Trying new experiences at Thanksgiving can be met with a lot of “But it’s always been done this way” around the table, but with the help of Costco, you’ll sure to impress family and friends with the following 10 classic and fresh deals that you shouldn’t pass up.

And if you have nothing to do until your guests arrive, Costco is having a “Spend $500, Get $50 Off” holiday savings deal on qualifying items exclusively at online checkout at Costco.com. This discount is only available on Nov. 23. Limit one per member.

10 Costco 2023 Thanksgiving Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

1. Echelon Foods Bacon-Wrapped Turducken

Price: $119.99 each

According to this year’s Wells Fargo Thanksgiving report, turkeys are currently selling for about 16% cheaper per pound than they were last year. That’s good news for traditionalists, but for those looking to shake up the main attraction at Thanksgiving dinner, a frozen bacon-wrapped turducken roast (turkey/duck/chicken) filled with Italian sausage stuffing can be delivered to your door. This roast feeds up to 12 people and has a $30 manufacturer’s savings valid from Oct. 23 through Dec. 17 (while supplies last).

2. Kirkland Signature Roasted Turkey Breast

Price: $4.79 per pound

If you missed out on Costco’s Thanksgiving meal kit (pre-orders had to be in by Nov. 5), you’ve still got options. And when the options require no prep and little cleanup, these Kirkland pre-cooked breasts offer a great and succulent substitute. Cheapism has these listed at $4.79 per pound but prices will vary depending on your zip code.

3. Eco-Foil Half Size Deep Steam Table Pan

Price: $12.49 (30-pack)

Well, you’re not going to throw the turkey right on the rack, right? This 30-pack of American-made, 100% recycled aluminium pans has been reduced $2 through Nov. 16 online. That could last you the next 30 Thanksgiving dinners, but these steamers can be used for any large meat and veg feast in the oven or as serving dishes.

4. Chicken Broth

Price: $11.99 (6 x 32 oz. cartons)

Purists will shy away from any shortcuts when it comes to gravy or stuffing, but if you’re in a pinch or need a reliable flavor boost, you can look to Kirkland (who else?) to lend a hand. Six 32 oz. cartons are available with 2-day delivery from the Costco site for just under $12.

5. Amylu Cranberry & Jalapeno Chicken Meatballs

Price: $14.79 (46 oz. package)

If you need something to nosh on before the main event, Costco’s got you covered with these delicious cranberry and jalapeno chicken meatballs. Containing no antibiotics, nitrates or gluten, they’re the perfect snack or side dish that can be thrown in the slow cooker, away from the busy command center (oven and stove). Warehouse shopping will save you a bit of money on this item, claims the Costco site.

6. Fresh Gourmet Crispy Onions

Price: Around $7 per package

Green Bean casserole has quietly become a favorite among Americans chowing down for Thanksgiving. However, if the dish isn’t topped with crispy onions, can you even call it a green bean casserole? Used as a topper for salads, burgers, veggies and, yes indeed, casseroles. Delicious on their own too!

7. Kirkland Pumpkin Spice Loaf

Price: $9.99 each

Pumpkin pie is the standard, but this autumn alternative has become beloved by Costco holiday shoppers. Ready to serve, the Spice Loaf is seasoned exquisitely and topped with cream cheese icing and white chocolate shavings. Honestly, this is a new Thanksgiving tradition waiting to happen.

8. David’s Butter Pecan Meltaways

Price: $33.99 (2 x 32 oz. tins)

You’ll probably find pecans on a casserole or in a pie as you gorge at Thanksgiving, but these stand-alone butter pecan meltaways from David’s will melt your heart. From now until Dec. 17, you can save $6 on a two-pack of 32 oz. tins (about 64 cookies per tin).

9. Kirkland Signature Nature’s Domain Dog Food

Price: $54.99 (35-pound bag)

You treat your four legged furry friends as part of your family. So, why should they get saddled with table scraps during holiday meals? A 35-pound bag of Nature’s Domain Turkey & Sweet Potato Formula will give your dog a Thanksgiving meal that could rival your own, at a fraction of the cost of other brands.

10. Ziploc Seal Top Freezer Bags

Price: $15.99 (4 x 54-count boxes)

Sending your loved ones home with leftovers is a noble gesture, but hosts with the most deserve keeping some of that delicious food for themselves too! Store and protect your goodies in Ziploc seal-top, one-quart freezer bags without worry. And getting 216 total bags for $15.99 ($3.80 off manufacturer’s savings valid through Nov. 19) means you should have enough left over for Thanksgivings to come.

