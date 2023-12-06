Costco: Best Sale Items for December 2023

BING-JHEN HONG / iStock.com

December at Costco is full of unbelievable savings and quality buys for savvy shoppers. From kitchen must-haves to living room basics, there’s something to enhance every aspect of your home life. Here are some of the best sale items at Costco this December.

Delsey 2-piece Hardside Trunk Set

Costco Discount: $40

Sale Price: $139.99

The Delsey 2-piece Hardside Trunk Set includes two durable and stylish suitcases, ideal for frequent travelers. Each piece features a robust hardside exterior, providing excellent protection for your belongings against impacts and rough handling.

The set comes with a larger trunk for extended trips and a smaller one for shorter travels or as a carry-on. These trunks boast a unique design with spacious interiors and organized compartments for easy packing.

Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Mattress

Costco Discount: $130

Sale Price: $549.99

The Sealy Posturepedic 12″ Hybrid Mattress is a comfortable and supportive sleeping solution. It combines the best of both worlds, featuring a layer of innerspring coils for support and individual responsiveness, along with memory foam for contouring comfort.

This 12-inch-thick mattress provides a medium-firm feel, making it suitable for a wide range of sleepers. The hybrid design helps in reducing motion transfer, making it ideal for those who share their bed. Additionally, the mattress is designed to maintain an optimal sleeping temperature throughout the night.

Dell Inspiron 23.8-inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop

Costo Discount : $300

: $300 Sale Price: $699.99

The Dell Inspiron 23.8-inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop is a sleek and efficient computer designed for a variety of users. It features a large 23.8-inch touchscreen display, making it easy to navigate and interact with your content directly. This all-in-one design integrates the computer’s components behind the screen, resulting in a clean and space-saving setup.

Make Your Money Work for You

The desktop offers a smooth performance for everyday tasks, thanks to its powerful processor and ample memory. Additionally, it comes with a range of ports, making it a versatile choice for both home and office use.

OXO SoftWorks POP Food Storage Containers, Set of 8

The OXO SoftWorks POP food containers set includes eight versatile containers designed to keep your food fresh and organized. Each container features a unique push-button mechanism that creates an airtight seal, ensuring your food stays fresh. The set comes in a variety of sizes, making it perfect for storing a wide range of dry foods like cereals, pasta, and snacks.

These containers are made of durable, BPA-free plastic and have a clear design, allowing you to easily see the contents. Also, their stackable and space-efficient design makes them an excellent solution for keeping your kitchen neat and tidy.

Thermos Stainless Steel 18oz Travel Tumbler, 2-pack

Costco Discount: $7

Sale Price: $19.99

The Thermos Stainless Steel 18oz Travel Tumbler set includes two durable and sleek tumblers, each with an 18-ounce capacity. These tumblers are designed with double-wall stainless steel construction, ensuring your beverages stay hot or cold for extended periods. The travel-friendly design includes a spill-resistant lid, making them ideal for on-the-go use in various settings like commuting, office, or outdoor activities. These tumblers are easy to clean and maintain, making them a practical choice for daily use.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates