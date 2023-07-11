Costco Sells These Top Brand Dupes: Do Experts Think They’re a Good Deal?

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Costco is famous for its bulk offerings and $1.50 hot dogs, but some Costco products are said to rival name brands.

According to Eat This, Not That!, shoppers have compared Costco products, such as its Kirkland Signature brand, to other well-known (and more expensive) labels. Online, shoppers have even said they prefer the Costco “dupes.”

If you’ve been searching for the right Costco dupes to replace some of your favorite items, here are several items that shoppers say are just as good as the name brand.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Eat This, Not That! reported this frozen food went viral in Jan. 2021 after TikTok user @floridamomofthree, or “Costco Mamma,” and her daughter, Maddie, said the Just Bare product compared to Chick-fil-A’s chicken nuggets.

Just Bare’s Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks cost $22.99 on Costco’s website, but Eat This, Not That! noted that the price does fluctuate. Also, products sold online may have different pricing than the same products in stores.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter has been compared to Kerryhold’s Irish Butter for a fraction of the price. Eat This, Not That! says that a four-count package of Kerrygold’s Salted Irish Butter was $17.99, while a four-count box of the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter was being sold for $10.99 at a Costco location in Clifton, New Jersey.

Across several Reddit threads, users said Kerrygold is better as a spread, but Kirkland is the best for baking, Eat This, Not That! added.

Kirkland Signature French Vodka

Kirkland Signature French Vodka bares a close resemblance to the famous Grey Goose brand. Eat This, Not That! said the Kirkland Signature French Vodka is a favorite, even beating Grey Goose in blind taste tests by Reddit users.

“None of the five participants could tell the difference,” wrote one Reddit user. Another commented, “Kirkland’s is 1000x better,” and added, “Even if they were the same price, I’m taking Kirkland, but the price differential makes it a no-brainer.”

A 1.75-liter bottle of the Kirkland product is $20 to $25, while a bottle of Grey Goose of the same size ranges from $40 to $60.

Kirkland Signature Mini Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kirkland Signature Mini Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies is the perfect dupe for Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies. Shoppers on Reddit wrote that they’re similar to Tate’s, but they prefer the Costco dupe and compared it to the Thinsters, Eat This, Not That! Wrote.

On Costco’s website, a box containing 30 pouches of cookies costs $18.99.

Kirkland Signature Nut Bars

Similar to the Kind brand, Costco sells its own nut bar, per Eat This, Not That! One Reddit user wrote, “Forget the Kind bars, buy the Kirkland [N]ut bars instead!”

The same Reddit user also noted that one box of the Kirkland Signature Nut Bars costs less and contains more bars. The redditor also said that the flavor was superior to Kind bars and easier to bite into.

Mondetta Leggings

Lululemon has earned the reputation of being the go-to legging, but it comes at a price. The most popular Lululemon leggings range from $98 to $128, but there’s a Costco dupe listed on the store’s website for $12.97, according to Best Life.

TikTok user @jsapproved posted a video in April claiming that the Mondetta legging available at Costco is a great dupe for Lululemon’s Sofstreme pants, which sell for $148. Best Life says that other TikTok accounts have posted videos pointing out other great clothing brand dupes, including a Sage Collective sweatshirt similar to the Sofstreme Crew at Lululemon — and the Lole belt bag for $14.99 at Costco compared to the $38 to $52 version at Lululemon.

