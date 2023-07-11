Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Costco Sells These Top Brand Dupes: Do Experts Think They’re a Good Deal?

4 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Indianapolis - Circa August 2019: Costco Wholesale Location.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

See Our Best Picks

Costco is famous for its bulk offerings and $1.50 hot dogs, but some Costco products are said to rival name brands.

According to Eat This, Not That!, shoppers have compared Costco products, such as its Kirkland Signature brand, to other well-known (and more expensive) labels. Online, shoppers have even said they prefer the Costco “dupes.”

If you’ve been searching for the right Costco dupes to replace some of your favorite items, here are several items that shoppers say are just as good as the name brand.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Eat This, Not That! reported this frozen food went viral in Jan. 2021 after TikTok user @floridamomofthree, or “Costco Mamma,” and her daughter, Maddie, said the Just Bare product compared to Chick-fil-A’s chicken nuggets.

Just Bare’s Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks cost $22.99 on Costco’s website, but Eat This, Not That! noted that the price does fluctuate. Also, products sold online may have different pricing than the same products in stores.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter has been compared to Kerryhold’s Irish Butter for a fraction of the price. Eat This, Not That! says that a four-count package of Kerrygold’s Salted Irish Butter was $17.99, while a four-count box of the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter was being sold for $10.99 at a Costco location in Clifton, New Jersey.

Make Your Money Work for You

Across several Reddit threads, users said Kerrygold is better as a spread, but Kirkland is the best for baking, Eat This, Not That! added.

Kirkland Signature French Vodka

Kirkland Signature French Vodka bares a close resemblance to the famous Grey Goose brand. Eat This, Not That! said the Kirkland Signature French Vodka is a favorite, even beating Grey Goose in blind taste tests by Reddit users.

“None of the five participants could tell the difference,” wrote one Reddit user. Another commented, “Kirkland’s is 1000x better,” and added, “Even if they were the same price, I’m taking Kirkland, but the price differential makes it a no-brainer.”

A 1.75-liter bottle of the Kirkland product is $20 to $25, while a bottle of Grey Goose of the same size ranges from $40 to $60.

Kirkland Signature Mini Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kirkland Signature Mini Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies is the perfect dupe for Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies. Shoppers on Reddit wrote that they’re similar to Tate’s, but they prefer the Costco dupe and compared it to the Thinsters, Eat This, Not That! Wrote. 

On Costco’s website, a box containing 30 pouches of cookies costs $18.99.

Make Your Money Work for You

Kirkland Signature Nut Bars

Similar to the Kind brand, Costco sells its own nut bar, per Eat This, Not That! One Reddit user wrote, “Forget the Kind bars, buy the Kirkland [N]ut bars instead!”

The same Reddit user also noted that one box of the Kirkland Signature Nut Bars costs less and contains more bars. The redditor also said that the flavor was superior to Kind bars and easier to bite into.

Mondetta Leggings

Lululemon has earned the reputation of being the go-to legging, but it comes at a price. The most popular Lululemon leggings range from $98 to $128, but there’s a Costco dupe listed on the store’s website for $12.97, according to Best Life.

TikTok user @jsapproved posted a video in April claiming that the Mondetta legging available at Costco is a great dupe for Lululemon’s Sofstreme pants, which sell for $148. Best Life says that other TikTok accounts have posted videos pointing out other great clothing brand dupes, including a Sage Collective sweatshirt similar to the Sofstreme Crew at Lululemon — and the Lole belt bag for $14.99 at Costco compared to the $38 to $52 version at Lululemon.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

Shopping

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

July 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Viral Products You Will Regret Buying This Summer

Shopping

7 Viral Products You Will Regret Buying This Summer

July 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Find the Best Clothing Deals Using ChatGPT

Shopping

How To Find the Best Clothing Deals Using ChatGPT

July 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Lidl Brand Products Worth Buying

Shopping

10 Lidl Brand Products Worth Buying

July 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Can You Spot Valuables in a Thrift Store?

Shopping

How Can You Spot Valuables in a Thrift Store?

July 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

These 5 Cities Are About To Get a Costco

Shopping

These 5 Cities Are About To Get a Costco

July 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

July 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

July 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Things You Should Never Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

9 Things You Should Never Buy at Thrift Stores

July 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

Shopping

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

July 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Best Value Kirkland Brand Products To Buy at Costco

Shopping

5 Best Value Kirkland Brand Products To Buy at Costco

July 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Shopping

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know

July 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Dollar Tree Is Rolling Many Prices Back to $1

Shopping

Why Dollar Tree Is Rolling Many Prices Back to $1

July 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Shopping

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

July 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime Day: 4 Worst Things To Buy, According to a Shopping Expert

Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: 4 Worst Things To Buy, According to a Shopping Expert

July 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Looking for Fourth of July Bargains? Consider Waiting on These 5 Costco Items Until After the Holiday

Shopping

Looking for Fourth of July Bargains? Consider Waiting on These 5 Costco Items Until After the Holiday

July 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!