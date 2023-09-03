Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Do’s and Don’ts of Kohl’s Shopping

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Victorville, CA / USA – June 1, 2020: Temporally closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Kohl’s location in Victorville, California, is set to reopen.
Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

Kohl’s, a favorite store among many U.S. shoppers, offers a variety of products ranging from clothing and home goods to electronics. If you’re looking to maximize your shopping experience and save money at Kohl’s, consider the following do’s and don’ts.

Do Sign Up for Kohl’s Rewards

As a member, you earn 5% Kohl’s Rewards (7.5% when you use a Kohl’s card) on every purchase. These rewards can be used alongside other promotions and discounts. As a member, you earn Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase, and these rewards accumulate over time, allowing you to redeem them on future purchases.

The program is free to join and often comes with additional perks like birthday gifts and exclusive sale notifications. You can combine rewards with other discounts.

Do Stack Coupons

Kohl’s is known for its generous coupon policy. You can use multiple coupons on a single purchase, so always look for various discounts that apply.

Do Look Out for Kohl’s Cash Promotions

Periodically, for every $50 you spend, you’ll receive $10 in Kohl’s Cash to use on future purchases.

Make Your Money Work for You

Do Download the Kohl’s App

The Kohl’s app often has exclusive offers and is a convenient way to track your savings and Kohl’s Cash.

Do Take Advantage of Price Matching

If you find an identical product advertised at a lower price at a competitor, Kohl’s will match that price. Be aware that Kohl’s will only match in-store pricing. If you want to match a competitor’s price for an online deal, you’re out of luck.

You’ll be required to print a copy of the competitor’s local ad showing the identical Kohl’s product you want to buy. The ad must include the current price, a product description, and the competitor’s current retail or sale price.

Do Shop Clearance Racks

Check the clearance sections, often located at the back of the store or end caps. You’ll find significant discounts on off-season and discontinued items.

Make Your Money Work for You

Do Use Kohl’s Wi-Fi

There are benefits to using the store’s Wi-Fi. When you connect to Kohl’s Wi-Fi, you sometimes receive exclusive offers or coupons.

Don’t Buy Without a Sale or Coupon

Given the frequency of sales and promotions at Kohl’s, it’s rarely necessary to pay full price for any item. You can get some great deals when you keep an eye on the promotions. The best way to keep track of sales is to sign up for email alerts.

Don’t Overlook the Kohl’s Return Policy

Kohl’s has a generous return policy, but be aware of any exceptions or conditions, especially for electronics or premium brands.

Don’t Forget To Check Online

Sometimes, Kohls.com has exclusive online deals, a broader selection, or additional sizes and colors.

Don’t Let Kohl’s Cash Expire

Kohl’s Cash has expiration dates. Make sure to use your rewards before they expire so you can avoid missing out on savings. If you’re planning to make a purchase, mark the Kohl’s Cash expiration date on your calendar so you won’t forget.

Make Your Money Work for You

Don’t Ignore the Fine Print

Some brands or premium products might be excluded from certain promotions or coupons. Always read the fine print to avoid surprises during checkout.

Don’t Hesitate To Ask for Help

Kohl’s associates are typically well-informed about current promotions and deals. If you have questions about stacking coupons or any other offers, ask for clarity.

Saving Money at Kohl’s

By following these do’s and don’ts, you can maximize your savings and have a more enjoyable shopping experience at Kohl’s. With a little planning and savvy shopping, your dollar can stretch much further.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

Shopping

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

Shopping

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs Your Amazon Spending Is Impacting Your Finances

Shopping

6 Key Signs Your Amazon Spending Is Impacting Your Finances

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Products To Buy in Bulk at Sam’s Club Instead of Costco

Shopping

6 Products To Buy in Bulk at Sam's Club Instead of Costco

September 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

25 Secret Money Traps at Costco, Target and More Big-Name Retailers

Shopping

25 Secret Money Traps at Costco, Target and More Big-Name Retailers

September 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Labor Day Electronics Deals at Costco

Shopping

8 Labor Day Electronics Deals at Costco

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Labor Day Appliance Deals at Costco

Shopping

5 Labor Day Appliance Deals at Costco

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

Shopping

Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Gen Z Money Habits That Can Slash $50 Off Your Next Grocery Bill

Shopping

8 Gen Z Money Habits That Can Slash $50 Off Your Next Grocery Bill

August 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Stop the $5 Leak: 7 Mistakes That Drain Your Wallet at the Gas Station

Shopping

Stop the $5 Leak: 7 Mistakes That Drain Your Wallet at the Gas Station

August 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

Shopping

6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!