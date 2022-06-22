Earn a $10 Amazon Credit Ahead of Prime Day by Completing Virtual Punch Card

If you’re planning to shop on Amazon Prime Day, you can earn $10 by participating in Amazon’s Stampcard promo from now until July 13.

Prime members can participate in the promotion by selecting “Activate your Stampcard” on the Prime Stampcard page. You must complete four activities and receive a stamp for each one to receive your $10 promotional credit.

The four tasks include: making a Prime-eligible purchase (at least $5), streaming a Prime video, listening to a song with Prime music and borrowing an eBook on Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited. Each Stamp may take up to 48 hours to appear on your Stampcard. If you cancel your membership before you use the $10 credit, then the credit will automatically expire.

Eligible customers will receive an email from Amazon that indicates the promotional credit has been added to their customer account with instructions on how to redeem it. The $10 credit expires 365 days after it was received.

Prime Stampcard is also only available for those with a full Amazon Prime membership. Prime Invitee, Prime Business, Prime Video or Prime Instant Video account holders are not eligible for this promotion.

According to Amazon, the $10 credit only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC. You can find this on the product detail page. Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com.”

