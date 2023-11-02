How Walmart and Sam’s Club Are Supporting Military Families During Veteran’s Day, Starting With 60% Off Memberships

In celebration of Veterans Day, Sam’s Club is offering veterans and their immediate family members a $20 Club membership — 60% off a Club membership — plus $5 off an in-club purchase. The offer is redeemable online only, beginning November 1 through December 31.

Sam’s Club memberships start at $50 per year and include one card for the primary account holder and a free card for another household member. Active and retired military and immediate family members can also renew their membership and get $10 off an in-club purchase.

Members can enjoy members-only pricing in stores and on fuel, Scan & Go, same-day delivery, free flat tire repair, battery testing and wiper blade installation, and more. A Sam’s Club Plus membership is $110 annually and includes free shipping and curbside pickup, optical and pharmacy savings, early shopping and Sam’s Cash for Plus.

The 60% off a one-year membership offer is only available to new Sam’s Club members through the link provided via ID.me. Verification via ID.me is required. The $5 off in-club discount will be provided two to four weeks after joining and can be redeemed in-club at the register or with Scan & Go checkout.

“Walmart has a rich history of supporting the military, dating back to our first veteran associate, Sam Walton,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “Like him, our American military community and their families have ensured the fabric of our freedom, and we’re forever grateful for their sacrifice and service.”

Since 2011, Walmart has invested more than $44 million to help those in the military community and their loved ones, the company stated in a press release. This year, Walmart is donating up to $4 million across multiple veteran-supporting organizations, including Spark Good Veterans Round Up, Wreaths Across America, Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) and local Tampa Bay Veteran Service Organizations.

