Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

I Work at Walmart: Here Are 8 Insider Secrets You Should Know

4 min Read
By Laura Beck
Citrus Heights, California, USA - May 20, 2011: View at a California Walmart storefront from its parking lot.
slobo / Getty Images

A nine-year veteran employee in Walmart’s shipping department recently agreed to anonymously unveil to us the clever tips, tricks and intel learned from their nearly two decades of navigating store operations behind the scenes. From savings hacks to shopping efficiency guidance, we break down the insider knowledge this staffer believes all customers should wield when entering those familiar sliding glass doors.

1. Clearance Aisle Timing

According to our covert warehouse worker, the clearance aisle hosts secret weekly sales awaiting those in the know. “Serious deals emerge every Tuesday when those aisles transform into hidden bargain goldmines,” they revealed. “Keep an eye out for yellow stickers ending in ‘5’ or ‘0’ marking deepest discounts. It’s like a special savings event happens weekly if you just know when and where to look.” They recommend regular clearance aisle checks during the Tuesday inventory changeover routines to access the freshest price cuts on clothing, home goods and more.

2. Stack Savvy Mobile App Coupons

To go beyond in-store price-slashing, use Walmart’s official app, which allows creating personalized discounts. “The Walmart app is a goldmine for savvy shoppers,” our insider said. “Activate push notifications there for clearance events, flash sales and exclusive mobile coupons.” They noted app-exclusive deals sometimes exceed in-store pricing, making the tool valuable beyond just organization convenience. “It’s your ticket to deals and discounts right in your pocket.”

3. Price Match Locally (Or Even With Amazon)

For shoppers frustrated when discovering deals on items they’ve just bought, our insider reminded us that not all hope is lost thanks to Walmart’s generally little-known price match policy. “Walmart’s price matching can be a secret weapon,” they said. “Just show proof of the same in-stock product priced lower at a local brick-and-mortar competitor and they’ll adjust your previous charge.” Best of all? That generous policy extends even to online mega-retailer foes like Amazon. “It’s easy savings — just takes asking.”

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Use Scan-&-Go For Faster Checkout

When checkout lines snake across the front of stores, our helper provides time-saving workarounds well worth trying. “Skip the checkout lanes when possible with Scan & Go in the Walmart app,” they said. “Shoppers can scan items directly in their carts using phones as they shop. Then breeze straight through the exit when finished grabbing goods rather than waiting to check out.” They recommend the built-in mobile checkout method for minimizing hassle, especially on busier shopping days when avoiding crowds is a must.  

5. Carefully Vet “Rollback” Discounts

Seeing those bright yellow “Rollback” signs scattered abundantly across Walmart’s shelves understandably clues shoppers into slashed prices. However, our incognito Walmart veteran reminded us that these savings should still be scrutinized rather than blindly trusted. “Not all Rollbacks are created equal,” they cautioned. “Make sure to still compare supposed sale prices against previous pricing and competitor retailers to ensure you’re actually getting the best deal.” 

6. Shop During Off-Peak Hours

For maximizing efficiency while navigating stores and perhaps your sanity, our insider strongly prescribes planning Walmart runs to avoid peak shopping hours on evenings and weekends. “Want to shop in peace? Avoid weekends and evenings–the store is much calmer then,” said our source. They specifically advised mornings as the best shopping time–there are fewer families and night owls, so you can take as much time as you want browsing and using self-checkout for smaller purchases. “It’s incredibly smooth shopping once the after-work rush clears.”

7. Don’t Fear Asking For Help

Despite its big-box scale, our staffer reminded us that Walmart still employs plenty of floor staff ready to provide customer assistance. “Don’t hesitate to ask for help when you need it,” they stressed. “Friendly Walmart employees can point you towards items, answer product questions and even provide recommendations.” So leverage these helpful associates whenever you see them. They’re there to shape shopper experiences for the better throughout the store. 

Make Your Money Work for You

8. Link Loyalty Account Scoring Cash Back 

Finally, our Walmart pro shared their favorite hidden loyalty perk which is most often overlooked. “Download the Ibotta app, link your Walmart rewards account, and automatically earn cash back on eligible purchases,” they said. “It’s an extra little rebate that keeps adding up when items you already buy trigger bonuses.” So organize receipts digitally through Ibotta while paying a bit less every shopping trip through accumulating cash rewards.  

Remember that these valuable tips come from the insider knowledge of an employee who has been wearing the iconic blue vest for quite awhile. Take advantage of their experience to earn yourself some savings.

More From GOBankingRates

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

December 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club This December

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam's Club This December

December 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon’s Holiday Return Policy: What You Should Know Before You Shop

Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Return Policy: What You Should Know Before You Shop

December 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Best Buy Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind

Shopping

3 Best Buy Return Policy Tips To Keep in Mind

December 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Old Navy Return Policy: What To Know Before You Go

Shopping

Old Navy Return Policy: What To Know Before You Go

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Home Depot Return Policy Tips To Keep In Mind

Shopping

6 Home Depot Return Policy Tips To Keep In Mind

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Does Ulta Price Match? Here’s What You Need To Know

Shopping

Does Ulta Price Match? Here's What You Need To Know

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Shopping Expert: 11 Grocery Items I’d Never Buy at Target

Shopping

I'm a Shopping Expert: 11 Grocery Items I'd Never Buy at Target

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Tree Items Worth Purchasing Now

Shopping

5 Dollar Tree Items Worth Purchasing Now

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This December

Shopping

7 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This December

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Lowe’s Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

Shopping

Lowe's Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Walmart Money Center Holiday Hours for Christmas 2023

Shopping

Walmart Money Center Holiday Hours for Christmas 2023

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!