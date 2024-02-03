I’m a Personal Shopper at Walmart: Here Are the Top 9 Ways Customers Overspend

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images

Chris is a personal shopper at a Walmart store in the Southwest who fulfills online grocery orders for store pickup and delivery. In his three years on the job, he’s gained insight into the many ways shoppers end up overspending during their trips to Walmart.

“I see customers make spending mistakes all the time,” Chris said. “There are definite pitfalls to watch out for.”

Here are the top 9 ways Chris witnesses Walmart shoppers overspend.

1. Not Checking Unit Pricing

Chris often notices shoppers grabbing whatever product size without examining the unit price listed on shelf tags. This shows the cost per ounce, pound, count, etc. so you can truly compare product value.

“Don’t ignore the unit pricing details,” Chris said. “The largest size isn’t necessarily the best deal once you calculate cost per unit.”

2. Buying “Sale” Items They Don’t Need

When customers spot those bright yellow “Rollback” signs signaling a price cut, they get eager to score a bargain. But Chris cautions that a deal is only worthwhile if you actually would have purchased the item otherwise. He sees shoppers pile unnecessary products into their carts simply because the price got reduced. That $30 sweater marked down to $15 may feel like you saved $15, but if you didn’t desire or require that sweater, you in fact spent $15.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Don’t let sales tempt you into buying things you don’t need,” Chris shared. “Make your purchases intentional.”

3. Impulse Buys at the Checkout

Like many major retailers, Walmart places enticing displays of candy, gossip magazines, and other items around checkout lanes to spur impulse purchases. It’s challenging to resist tossing in a few treats as you linger in line, but Chris warns that those small splurges accumulate.

“Have a plan before you shop and stick to your list,” Chris suggested. “Leave your credit card in your wallet as you exit if you know you’re the kind of person who gives into last-minute temptation.”

4. Overestimating Grocery Needs

When utilizing Walmart’s online grocery pickup, some shoppers fall prey to over-ordering items. It’s simple to get carried away piling products into your virtual cart, especially if you’re guesstimating what you might require for the week. Overbuying food frequently produces waste if those extras expire before you can eat them.

“I know you hear this all the time but it’s true, you have to carefully make grocery lists based on actual recipes you’ll cook,” Chris said. “I see so many people buy way too much!”

5. Assuming Walmart Store Brands Are Cheapest

Walmart sells many products under its Great Value store brand. But while this private label aims to provide value, it doesn’t necessarily boast the lowest prices. Chris frequently notices people grabbing Great Value items without comparing the cost against generic brands.

“Don’t tell my bosses I said this, but people often assume that the Walmart brand is always the most affordable,” he explained. “You may find better deals on generics at places like Aldi or Target’s Up & Up line.”

Make Your Money Work for You

6. Getting Drawn Into Displays

Chris points out that Walmart strategically arranges displays of seasonal, high-demand, or promoted products in areas like aisle endcaps to catch shoppers’ eyes. It’s easy to get tempted by items on display that weren’t on your list.

“Try to avoid getting sucked into impulse buys just because they show up on special displays,” Chris said. “Stick to what you actually need.”

7. Overspending To Hit Free Shipping Minimums

When shoppers place smaller online orders, they often add unnecessary items to qualify for Walmart’s free shipping minimum. Chris sees customers purchase products they don’t really want or need merely to avoid delivery fees.

“Resist the urge to overspend just to hit free shipping thresholds,” Chris shared. “Chances are you’ll still save more money by paying a small shipping charge instead of buying extra stuff.”

8. Shopping While Hungry

Chris warns that shoppers tend to overspend, especially on unplanned grocery items, when they go to Walmart hungry. When your stomach’s rumbling, all those tasty snacks beckoning from the aisles become harder to resist.

“Personally, I always try to shop when I’m absolutely stuffed,” he shared. “Shopping hungry can seriously sabotage your budget.”

9. Buying More Than Planned in Supercenters

Walmart supercenters carry far wider assortments encompassing home goods, clothing, auto accessories and more — beyond just groceries. Chris sees customers often get carried away spending in these one-stop shops. It’s easy to toss more items in your cart than intended when confronted with 150,000+ products under one roof.

“Make a detailed list and purchase only what’s on it,” Chris shared. “Supercenter first-timers almost always buy extra things they really don’t need.”

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates