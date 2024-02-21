Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

7 Items Coming to Costco in 2024 That You Should Probably Avoid

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Costco Wholesale storefront.
artran / Getty Images

Costco has its fair share of loyal fans, but it doesn’t mean you should always count on the popular warehouse club for the best bulk items and deals.

Costco added several new inventory items to its shelves in 2024. According to shoppers, these ones are a hard pass.

Blueberry Bagels

Costco bagels usually get good reviews, but not the blueberry bagels. According to Mashable, the blueberry bagels were discontinued years ago, but they recently reappeared. They also cost between $8 and $10 for a dozen, which is higher than grocery store bagels. Redditors on the r/Costco subreddit also complained that they mold within two days of purchase and that the blueberry flavor is too subtle.

Food Court Turkey Swiss Sandwich and Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae

Costco changed up its food court menu and added some new items. The new turkey Swiss sandwich and chocolate ice cream sundae combo is $6.99, but Redditors say it won’t compare to the turkey provolone sandwich.

“I’m a huge fan of Swiss cheese and dijon, but serving ciabatta bread that’s not heated and buttered should be a war crime. I’d rather eat rocks and gravel,” Sonoda_Kotori wrote on r/Costco.

Kirkland Signature’s House Blend Coffee

Kirkland’s House Blend Coffee has changed significantly this year. The packaging changed and “Custom roasted by Starbucks” was removed from the label, leading customers to believe that Starbucks no longer partners with the warehouse, Mashable pointed out.

Make Your Money Work for You

Reviews on Reddit were also negative. One person commented that it was dark and oily and tasted awful. Although the $13 price tag for 40 ounces of beans is a good deal, it’s not worth it.

Thai Chili Mango Salad

Taylor Farms Thai Chili Mango Salad looks delicious, but Mashable pointed out that it’s not worth the $8 two-pack price. Costco fan Kayden Roberts emailed the publication, stating that they find trying new products thrilling, but this one was a miss. Roberts wrote that the salad lacked freshness and the dressing was “overwhelmingly spicy,” which masked the mango’s natural flavor.

Fried Calamari Snack

Costco recently added Mama’s Choice fried calamari, but shoppers felt the $13 price was too high, the calamari was too chewy and the breading was too thick, Mashable reported. If you don’t end up returning it, one commenter on Reddit recommended heating it in the toaster oven or air fryer to make it crispy.

Grazing Mix

The new grazing mix by Bassé at Costco, which includes dried fruits, nuts and crackers, doesn’t live up to expectations. According to Mashable, the biggest problem is the sealed plastic packaging that traps extra moisture. The crackers and pretzels lose their crunch and taste stale. At Costco, the 24-ounce bag sells for $10 on sale, which would be a great deal if it tasted better.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Bars

JoJo’s Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Bars sound divine, but Mashable reported that there are nearly two grams of sugar in each bite. This is lower when compared to candy, but shoppers also said that it doesn’t live up to the hype and it costs more than it’s worth, coming in at about $10 for 9 pieces and weighing 3.6 ounces.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Stock Up on These 6 Sam’s Club Items Before Winter Ends

Shopping

Stock Up on These 6 Sam's Club Items Before Winter Ends

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week To Shop at Dollar Tree

Shopping

The Best Day of the Week To Shop at Dollar Tree

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Deals (and 5 Worst) at Target This Spring

Shopping

10 Best Deals (and 5 Worst) at Target This Spring

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Unconventional Ways To Save on Your Next Grocery Bill

Shopping

7 Unconventional Ways To Save on Your Next Grocery Bill

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Viral Sam’s Club Items Worth Buying in 2024

Shopping

5 Viral Sam's Club Items Worth Buying in 2024

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires: 6 Things We Still Always Buy at Target

Shopping

Self-Made Millionaires: 6 Things We Still Always Buy at Target

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Costco Superfan: How I Shop for My Family of 4 for Less Than $400 a Month

Shopping

I'm a Costco Superfan: How I Shop for My Family of 4 for Less Than $400 a Month

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy

Shopping

5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy

February 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Shopping Expert: Always Buy These 3 Things Right After President’s Day

Shopping

I'm a Shopping Expert: Always Buy These 3 Things Right After President's Day

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Best Deals To Save Money at Walmart for Presidents Day

Shopping

Best Deals To Save Money at Walmart for Presidents Day

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Electronics Deals in February

Shopping

7 Best Electronics Deals in February

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

14 Best New Aldi Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

14 Best New Aldi Products That Are Worth Every Penny

February 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Costco: 9 Best Clothing Deals in February 2024

Shopping

Costco: 9 Best Clothing Deals in February 2024

February 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Questions You Should Never Ask When Shopping at the Grocery Store

Shopping

4 Questions You Should Never Ask When Shopping at the Grocery Store

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Never Buy

Shopping

8 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Never Buy

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!