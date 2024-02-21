7 Items Coming to Costco in 2024 That You Should Probably Avoid

Costco has its fair share of loyal fans, but it doesn’t mean you should always count on the popular warehouse club for the best bulk items and deals.

Costco added several new inventory items to its shelves in 2024. According to shoppers, these ones are a hard pass.

Blueberry Bagels

Costco bagels usually get good reviews, but not the blueberry bagels. According to Mashable, the blueberry bagels were discontinued years ago, but they recently reappeared. They also cost between $8 and $10 for a dozen, which is higher than grocery store bagels. Redditors on the r/Costco subreddit also complained that they mold within two days of purchase and that the blueberry flavor is too subtle.

Food Court Turkey Swiss Sandwich and Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae

Costco changed up its food court menu and added some new items. The new turkey Swiss sandwich and chocolate ice cream sundae combo is $6.99, but Redditors say it won’t compare to the turkey provolone sandwich.

“I’m a huge fan of Swiss cheese and dijon, but serving ciabatta bread that’s not heated and buttered should be a war crime. I’d rather eat rocks and gravel,” Sonoda_Kotori wrote on r/Costco.

Kirkland Signature’s House Blend Coffee

Kirkland’s House Blend Coffee has changed significantly this year. The packaging changed and “Custom roasted by Starbucks” was removed from the label, leading customers to believe that Starbucks no longer partners with the warehouse, Mashable pointed out.

Reviews on Reddit were also negative. One person commented that it was dark and oily and tasted awful. Although the $13 price tag for 40 ounces of beans is a good deal, it’s not worth it.

Thai Chili Mango Salad

Taylor Farms Thai Chili Mango Salad looks delicious, but Mashable pointed out that it’s not worth the $8 two-pack price. Costco fan Kayden Roberts emailed the publication, stating that they find trying new products thrilling, but this one was a miss. Roberts wrote that the salad lacked freshness and the dressing was “overwhelmingly spicy,” which masked the mango’s natural flavor.

Fried Calamari Snack

Costco recently added Mama’s Choice fried calamari, but shoppers felt the $13 price was too high, the calamari was too chewy and the breading was too thick, Mashable reported. If you don’t end up returning it, one commenter on Reddit recommended heating it in the toaster oven or air fryer to make it crispy.

Grazing Mix

The new grazing mix by Bassé at Costco, which includes dried fruits, nuts and crackers, doesn’t live up to expectations. According to Mashable, the biggest problem is the sealed plastic packaging that traps extra moisture. The crackers and pretzels lose their crunch and taste stale. At Costco, the 24-ounce bag sells for $10 on sale, which would be a great deal if it tasted better.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Bars

JoJo’s Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Bars sound divine, but Mashable reported that there are nearly two grams of sugar in each bite. This is lower when compared to candy, but shoppers also said that it doesn’t live up to the hype and it costs more than it’s worth, coming in at about $10 for 9 pieces and weighing 3.6 ounces.

