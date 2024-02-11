Kohl’s: Best Sale Items for February 2024

Gabe Ginsberg / SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Kohl‘s has some great deals for February. You can save money on items in the home, clothing, and electronics sections. Here are some of the best sale items for this month.

The Big One Yarn-Dyed Dishcloth 10-pack

Price: $10.99 (Regular Price: $21.99)

The Big One yarn-dyed dishcloth is an essential kitchen set designed to cater to your daily cleaning needs with ease and efficiency. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, these dishcloths are easy to care for and durable, ensuring they can withstand multiple washes. Each pack includes 10 dishcloths measuring 12 inches by 12 inches, perfect for a variety of kitchen tasks. The product supports sustainable cotton farming, making it an eco-friendly choice for conscious consumers.

Price: $17.49 (Regular Price: $34.99)

The Food Network melamine cereal bowl set features four 7.5-inch bowls that are perfect for your morning cereal or other dining needs. These bowls boast a two-tone earthen style with a smooth, polished finish, combining durability with a stylish appearance suitable for both indoor and outdoor dining. Made from durable melamine, these bowls are dishwasher safe, although not suitable for microwave use, ensuring both convenience and longevity.

Women’s Columbia Copper Crest Hooded Quilted Jacket

Price: $90.00 (Regular Price: $150.00)

The Women’s Columbia copper crest hooded quilted jacket offers a stylish and practical solution for cold weather. This jacket features a water-resistant shell, microtemp insulation, and a plush fleece lining, ensuring warmth and comfort in chilly conditions.

The attached hood, zipper front, and elastic cuffs enhance functionality, while the two zippered hand pockets provide secure storage. This midweight jacket is ideal for those seeking a blend of fashion and utility.

Price: $39.99 (Regular Price: $49.99)

The Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) revolutionizes your television viewing experience by organizing movies and TV shows from all your favorite services into one screen. This device supports HDR 4K UHD content and Dolby Vision, ensuring a premium viewing experience with vibrant colors and detailed images. It allows for wireless streaming and mirroring of content from your devices, making it easier than ever to enjoy your preferred media. The package includes the Chromecast device, a voice remote control, a power cable, and a power adapter, providing everything you need for a seamless setup and use.

Price: $34.99 (Regular Price: $49.99)

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa enhances your home with smarter control and entertainment. This compact device delivers clear vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound in any room, making it the best-sounding Echo Dot yet.

This device allows you to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from various services or via Bluetooth. You can ask Alexa for weather updates, set hands-free timers, control smart home devices, and even hear jokes. The Echo Dot also supports creating routines to automatically turn on lights or start a fan based on indoor temperature, making it a versatile addition to any smart home setup.

