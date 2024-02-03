Target: Best Deals for February 2024

jimkruger / iStock.com

February is here, which means Target has a fresh new batch of deals. There are tons of discounts across a broad spectrum of categories.

Whether you’re in the market for the latest electronics or essential home goods, Target’s February deals won’t disappoint. Here’s what the store has to offer this month.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Price: $59.99

This compact and sleek coffee maker is perfect for small spaces, making it an ideal choice for dorm rooms, offices, or small kitchens. It’s currently on sale for $59.99, down from its regular price of $89.99. The Keurig K-Mini allows you to brew your favorite beverages in minutes, with the convenience of using K-Cup pods.

Brita Water Filter 6-Cup Denali Water Pitcher Dispenser

Price: $18.99

Designed to reduce chlorine taste and odor, mercury, copper, and more, this Brita water pitcher ensures cleaner, great-tasting water. It’s available for $18.99, slightly reduced from its original price of $19.89. The compact size fits perfectly in standard refrigerators, making it easy to keep filtered water on hand.

Glass Cone Mini Table Lamp

Price: $10.20

Target’s glass cone mini table lamp brings a modern and elegant touch to any space with its clear, cone-shaped glass base and crisp white drum shade. Designed for versatility and style, it pairs seamlessly with various styles, making it a perfect addition to a side table, console, or nightstand.

The lamp features a convenient on/off switch for easy operation and comes with a five-foot cord, offering flexibility in placement. Although the light bulb is not included, this lamp is designed to accommodate a variety of bulb types.

Make Your Money Work for You

Chenille Throw Pillow

Price: $20.00

The chenille throw pillow from Threshold, a Target brand, is designed to add a layer of comfort and a touch of elegance to any room. Made with soft chenille fabric, this pillow is perfect for creating an inviting and cozy atmosphere in your living space.

The pillow is available in two different shapes and a variety of colors, allowing for versatile styling options to match any decor. Whether placed on a couch, armchair, or bed, this pillow is sure to enhance the overall look and feel of your home with its simple yet stylish design.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: $159.99

These earbuds are designed for those who lead an active lifestyle, offering a comfortable and secure fit with a flexible design that adapts to your ear. They feature active noise cancelling technology to block out external noise, ensuring immersive sound quality, and transparency mode to stay aware of your surroundings.

The Beats Fit Pro also supports spatial audio for a theater-like experience and boasts impressive battery life. The earbuds are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for instant connectivity and hands-free Siri functionality.

Boost Mobile Motorola Moto G Play Smartphone

Price: $69.99

The Motorola Moto G Play 2023 is a solid and affordable phone that works well and lasts long, perfect for anyone needing a dependable phone without spending a lot of money. It has 3GB of memory, so it can handle several tasks simultaneously and play games smoothly.

The impressive battery life lets you use the phone for up to three days without needing to recharge, which is great if you’re usually on the go. It’s also water resistant, so you don’t have to worry about spills or rain.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates