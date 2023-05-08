10 Mother’s Day Deals at Costco That Mom Will Love and Won’t Break the Bank

Jose carlos Cerdeno / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother’s Day 2023 is less than a week away. If you haven’t picked up a gift yet because your budget is tight (or you tend to procrastinate), don’t worry. Costco has come through with several great deals to make your mom — and wallet — happy!

See: Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Find: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Here’s a selection of the wholesaler’s bargains:

Mom can use these bulbs to control the lighting in her home via Alexa or Google Assistant. She can even change the color, helping her set the desired mood.

If your mom owns a lot of Apple gadgets, this wireless 3-in-1 charger can come in handy. It works with iPhone 13, iPhone 14, the Apple Watch, and AirPods.

These earbuds can help your mom listen to her favorite tunes and podcasts while blocking out all other distractions. They’re compatible with Apple and Android devices and come in red or black. Buying them before Mother’s Day will also get you a $10 Apple gift card.

Make Your Money Work for You

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

With an Apple watch on her wrist, your mom can answer calls and texts, track her activity, and more. You can get the watch in Midnight, Starlight, or Silver colors.

Your mom will look classy in these 7-7.5mm pearl studs set in 14kt white gold. She can wear them to dress up a casual outfit or enhance her favorite formal attire.

If your mom still wears a traditional watch, this Timex is a lovely rose gold color. Plus, it’s water resistant to 50m, so she doesn’t have to worry about getting it wet.

These 7mm stud earrings are set in 14-karat white gold. You can choose from London blue topaz, Swiss blue topaz, peridot, amethyst, citrine, and garnet. That way, you can buy Mom her favorite color – or birthstone!

Make Your Money Work for You

If your mom prefers silver, this pretty but understated ring is great for everyday wear. It’s currently available in a size six or seven.

Show Mom how you feel about her with this gold necklace featuring the word ‘love.’ The piece is 17 inches long and features a lobster clasp.

Help your mom get pampered where and when it works best for her. Gift cards are redeemable at thousands of spas and salons across the country, participating wellness, yoga, and fitness studios, and the Spafinder Shop.

You can also treat your mother dearest to a relaxing, at-home spa day. Pick up affordable and thoughtful gifts, such as essential oils, hand cream, a wine holder, and a luxurious robe.

Bonus Tip: If you’re not a Costco member, Amazon Prime can help you appreciate and show love to your mom, too.

More From GOBankingRates