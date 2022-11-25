Advertiser Disclosure
Sam’s Club Cyber Monday Savings Event Is Coming — What To Expect

By David Nadelle

The average consumer’s appetite for bargain hunting runs the gamut from avid to insatiable. With Black Friday sales starting earlier and earlier every year, it’s not shocking that Cyber Monday events are now being stretched out for days, as well. As GOBankingRates revealed in earlier Cyber Monday reporting, that’s typically the better sales event in terms of discounts on big-ticket items.

Although Cyber Monday 2022 officially takes place on Nov. 28, Sam’s Club’s Cyber Savings event starts at 12:01 a.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 27, and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 30. Featuring an extensive selection across all Sam’s Club departments, Cyber Monday sale items are available both online and in-store. 

As is often the case at these large-scale retail events, tech staples like laptops, televisions and appliances will certainly be sought after, as the excellent deals tend to sell out quickly and not be held over from Black Friday events. But you never know. If you miss Sam’s Nov. 25 deals on things like an Xbox Series S console, a $50-discounted Fitbit tracker or a Moto G 5G 2022 256GB phone, you might get lucky on Nov. 28.

According to its site banner, the “four days of amazing offers” over Thanksgiving weekend will include up to $200 off VISIO smart TVs and $50 savings on sterling silver and diamond initial pendant necklaces. Hot items carried over from Black Friday’s sale might include KitchenAid’s Professional 5 Plus mixer ($100 savings), PowerXL’s 8-quart air fryer ($50 savings), a seven-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven by Tramontina and a $100 discount on a SimpliSafe home security system with an outdoor camera, according to MSN’s Today.

Devotees of Sam’s Club’s own store brand, Member’s Mark, can expect deals on their favorite clothing items, and there will be plenty of good buys in the Club’s popular grocery and kitchen aisles, too. As BlackFriday.com notes, the company has offered pre-Cyber Monday discounts on memberships in the past, and Today confirms that memberships will be half off at select locations on Black Friday 2022.

Owned and operated by Walmart and named after founder Sam Walton, Sam’s Club has almost 600 wholesale stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, ranking second to Costco in popularity and sales.

Cyber Monday deals at Sam’s are only available to members. Sam’s Club offers two membership levels: Club, which costs $50 per year and includes access to all its warehouse clubs as well as members-only savings on fuel, and the $110/year Plus membership that adds optical and pharmacy savings, free shipping, early store access hours and 2% cash back on certain transactions (for up to $500 a year).

