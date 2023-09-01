Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Learn How To Save an Extra 10% on Gas in September by Fueling Up at Sam’s Club

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Hickory, NC, USA-26 July 18: A Sam's Club gas station, operated by Walmart.
J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

You can earn 10% back on Sam’s Club fuel purchases when you spend $150 in club on the same day with a Sam’s Club credit card. The offer excludes online, fuel, Scan & Ship, same-day delivery and curbside pickup purchases. The savings deal is only available on each Wednesday in September — Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 — between 12:01 a.m. CT and 11:59 p.m. CT.

u

According to the FAQ section about the company’s savings deal, 10% is earned back in Sam’s Cash if you pay with a Sam’s Club Matersercard and as a statement credit if you pay with a Sam’s Club credit card. You can redeem your Sam’s Cash for in-club deals or online, including cash back for in-club purchases or for your Sam’s Club membership dues.

Make sure you use your Sam’s Club credit card for both the in-club and fuel purchases to earn the 10% back. Fuel purchases can qualify before or after qualifying in-club purchase(s).

Make Your Money Work for You

For example, if you make a $50 fuel purchase with your Sam’s Club credit card at a Sam’s Club fuel station on Sept. 6, you can get $5 back in Sam’s Cash or as a statement credit when you spend $150 in club purchases.

If you aren’t a Sam’s Club member yet or you don’t have a Sam’s Club credit card, you can still take advantage of this deal. You can visit any club location and apply at the membership desk or apply online. Sam’s Club has two membership options — Club and Plus — costing $50 or $110 per year, respectively. You’ll also need to apply for a Sam’s Club credit card or Mastercard by visiting your local club’s membership desk or applying online. However, you cannot qualify for the deal until you receive the physical card, which takes up to ten business days from the date of account opening.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

Shopping

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 7 Grocery Items Just Became More Expensive Due to Inflation: See the List

Shopping

These 7 Grocery Items Just Became More Expensive Due to Inflation: See the List

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Is Amazon Prime for Seniors?

Shopping

How Much Is Amazon Prime for Seniors?

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Labor Day Sales vs. Black Friday Sales: Which Ones Save You the Most Money?

Shopping

Labor Day Sales vs. Black Friday Sales: Which Ones Save You the Most Money?

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime Hikes Free Shipping Minimum for Non-Members to $35 — Should You Become a Member?

Shopping

Amazon Prime Hikes Free Shipping Minimum for Non-Members to $35 -- Should You Become a Member?

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Rite Aid at Risk of Bankruptcy? What it Means for Shoppers

Shopping

Is Rite Aid at Risk of Bankruptcy? What it Means for Shoppers

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Best Buy Slashes Prices on Electronic Purchases — Here’s What’s on Sale

Shopping

Best Buy Slashes Prices on Electronic Purchases -- Here's What's on Sale

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Lowe’s Labor Day Hours 2023

Shopping

Lowe's Labor Day Hours 2023

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Best Free PDF Editors of 2023

Shopping

Best Free PDF Editors of 2023

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

Shopping

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

2 Hidden Costs If You Shop at Costco Without A Membership

Shopping

2 Hidden Costs If You Shop at Costco Without A Membership

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Still Available

Shopping

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Still Available

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon

Shopping

7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!