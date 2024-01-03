Advertiser Disclosure
Target: Best Deals for January 2024

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
The outside of a Target store
Sundry Photography / iStock.com

Target is starting off the New Year with some great deals in the clothing, electronics, kitchen, and bathroom categories. If you’re looking to replace some items around your home or shop early for birthday and holiday gifts, this is the time to do it. Here are some of Target’s best deals for January 2024.

Hefty Storage Bin

  • Regular Price: $12.59
  • Sale Price: $8.00

The Hefty 72-quart Clear Hi-Rise storage bin is a large, durable container designed for efficient storage and organization. It boasts ample space for a wide range of items. The bin is made from transparent material, allowing for easy identification of contents without the need to open the lid.

The lid is designed to be stackable, enhancing its space-saving capabilities, and comes in a sleek gray color that adds a modern touch to its appearance. The sturdy construction of the bin ensures longevity, making it suitable for both home and office use.

Samsung Smart TV

  • Regular Price: $379.99
  • Sale Price: $299.99

The Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV features a sleek, modern design with a slim profile, fitting seamlessly into any living space. It features a 55-inch Crystal UHD display, offering a 4K resolution. The Smart TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of streaming services and apps.

This Samsung TV also supports HDR technology, enhancing the contrast and brightness for a more immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, there are multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, allowing for easy integration with other devices.

American Soft Linen Towel Set

  • Regular Price: $64.99
  • Sale Price: $42.99

The American soft linen six-piece towel set is made from 100% pure cotton and is known for its exceptional softness and absorbency. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, each featuring a plush, durable design.

The towels come in a variety of colors, making them easy to match any bathroom decor. Additionally, they are machine washable and designed to maintain their softness and color through multiple washes.

Allegra K Women’s Quilted Bomber Jacket

  • Regular Price: $74.69
  • Sale Price: $55.99

The Allegra K women’s quilted zip-up raglan sleeves bomber jacket is a stylish and versatile outerwear piece. It features raglan sleeves and a quilted design, enhancing mobility and providing a relaxed, sporty look. The zip-up front allows for easy wear. Available in a range of colors, this jacket is suitable for various occasions.

Costway Patio Dining Set

  • Regular Price: $1,599.99
  • Sale Price: $676.99

The Costway Patio rattan dining set is a stylish and functional addition to any outdoor space. This set includes eight comfortable chairs and a large dining table, perfect for entertaining guests or family during  gatherings. Each chair features cushioned seating and a durable rattan construction, providing both comfort and durability.

The centerpiece of the set is the acacia wood table, known for its beautiful grain and weather resistance. The combination of natural wood and woven rattan gives this dining set a classic yet contemporary look, ideal for a variety of patio designs.

Home Basics Ceramic Bath Accessory Set

  • Regular Price: $59.99
  • Sale Price: $36.99

The Home Basics four-piece ceramic bath accessory set includes a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, tumbler, and soap dish. Each piece features a unique grey crackle finish. The ceramic material is durable and easy to clean. This set is perfect for those looking to add a coordinated and sophisticated touch to their bathroom decor.

