48 Target-Owned Brands You Won’t Find at Costco or Walmart

Over the years, Target has grown to be more than just a regular brick-and-mortar retailer. The company has added store-within-a-store concepts — Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, Disney sections and other mini-stores — as well as 48 of its own private-label brands onto its shelves.

Retailers have partnered with celebrities and other big-name brands to launch successful private labels. Many stores focused on improving packaging, while others focused on improving quality. According to experts interviewed by Retail Dive, Target changed its plain, cheap and low-quality perception that many store-owned brands had for years.

“Target has earned this reputation over decades in the business with their store brands,” Bob Hoyler, consultant at Euromonitor, said to Retail Dive. “I don’t think [retailers] can automatically bank on this being a success.”

Target is adding more labels all the time. The chain recently added the famous direct-to-consumer brand Our Place cookware to 650 locations and its website, The Street reported. Partnering with Target and other brands, such as Amazon and Nordstrom, will be able to significantly expand the company’s reach. According to Target’s website, differentiating with owned bands and a curated selection of national products is core to the company’s strategy, and what all guests can expect when shopping at Target.

You may be familiar with some of Target’s most famous brands, including Cat & Jack and Threshold, but there are several other Target-owned brands that you won’t find on shelves at Costco or Walmart.



A New Day

All in Motion

Art Class

Auden

AVA & VIV

Boots & Barkley

Brightroom

Bullseye’s Playground

Casaluna

Cat & Jack

Cloud Island

Colsie

Embark

Favorite Day

Figmint

Future Collective

Good & Gather

Goodfellow & Co

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Heyday

Hyde & EEK! Boutique

JoyLab

Kindfull

Knox Rose

Kona Sol

Made By Design

Market Pantry

Mondo Llama

More Than Magic

Opalhouse

Open Story

Original Use

Pillowfort

Project 62

Room Essentials

Shade & Shore

Smartly

Smith & Hawken

Sonia Kashuk

Spritz

Stars Above

Sun Squad

Threshold

Universal Thread

Up & up

Wild Fable

Wondershop

Xhilaration

