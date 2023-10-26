Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

48 Target-Owned Brands You Won’t Find at Costco or Walmart

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Minnetonka, USA - June 21, 2012: Exterior view of Target chain store in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
jimkruger / Getty Images

Over the years, Target has grown to be more than just a regular brick-and-mortar retailer. The company has added store-within-a-store concepts — Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, Disney sections and other mini-stores — as well as 48 of its own private-label brands onto its shelves.

Retailers have partnered with celebrities and other big-name brands to launch successful private labels. Many stores focused on improving packaging, while others focused on improving quality. According to experts interviewed by Retail Dive, Target changed its plain, cheap and low-quality perception that many store-owned brands had for years.

“Target has earned this reputation over decades in the business with their store brands,” Bob Hoyler, consultant at Euromonitor, said to Retail Dive. “I don’t think [retailers] can automatically bank on this being a success.”

Target is adding more labels all the time. The chain recently added the famous direct-to-consumer brand Our Place cookware to 650 locations and its website, The Street reported. Partnering with Target and other brands, such as Amazon and Nordstrom, will be able to significantly expand the company’s reach. According to Target’s website, differentiating with owned bands and a curated selection of national products is core to the company’s strategy, and what all guests can expect when shopping at Target.

Make Your Money Work for You

You may be familiar with some of Target’s most famous brands, including Cat & Jack and Threshold, but there are several other Target-owned brands that you won’t find on shelves at Costco or Walmart. 

  • A New Day
  • All in Motion
  • Art Class
  • Auden
  • AVA & VIV
  • Boots & Barkley
  • Brightroom
  • Bullseye’s Playground
  • Casaluna
  • Cat & Jack
  • Cloud Island
  • Colsie
  • Embark
  • Favorite Day
  • Figmint
  • Future Collective
  • Good & Gather
  • Goodfellow & Co
  • Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
  • Heyday
  • Hyde & EEK! Boutique
  • JoyLab
  • Kindfull
  • Knox Rose
  • Kona Sol
  • Made By Design
  • Market Pantry
  • Mondo Llama
  • More Than Magic
  • Opalhouse
  • Open Story
  • Original Use
  • Pillowfort
  • Project 62
  • Room Essentials
  • Shade & Shore
  • Smartly
  • Smith & Hawken
  • Sonia Kashuk
  • Spritz
  • Stars Above
  • Sun Squad
  • Threshold
  • Universal Thread
  • Up & up
  • Wild Fable
  • Wondershop
  • Xhilaration

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This October

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This October

October 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps That May Surprise You

Shopping

Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps That May Surprise You

October 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Best $20 You Can Spend on Halloween at Dollar Tree

Shopping

The Best $20 You Can Spend on Halloween at Dollar Tree

October 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Should You Use Costco’s Coupon Book To Find the Best Deals?

Shopping

Should You Use Costco's Coupon Book To Find the Best Deals?

October 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costco Membership Prices: Is It Worth It?

Shopping

Costco Membership Prices: Is It Worth It?

October 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

Shopping

20 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

October 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands

Shopping

7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands

October 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Tree Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Shopping

5 Dollar Tree Essentials You Shouldn't Buy Anywhere Else

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

October 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Aldi: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Aldi: Here's Why

October 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costco Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Old Electronics; Here’s How To Take Advantage

Shopping

Costco Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Old Electronics; Here's How To Take Advantage

October 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

October 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at T.J.Maxx: 13 Money-Saving Tips

Shopping

Dos and Don'ts of Shopping at T.J.Maxx: 13 Money-Saving Tips

October 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Does Refurbished Mean and Does It Really Save Money?

Shopping

What Does Refurbished Mean and Does It Really Save Money?

October 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Target Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Shopping

6 Target Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Walmart

Shopping

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Walmart

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!