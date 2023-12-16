14 Things You Can Do to Save On Your Next Target Trip

Have you ever gone to Target for just one or two items and ended up spending more than you expected? It’s too easy to get caught up in everything Target offers. Unfortunately, this almost always leads us to spend more money than planned.

Luckily, there are ways you can save money with each trip. From leveraging cash-back rewards to understanding how Target prices its clearance items, this article will offer 14 tips to help you save money the next time you shop at Target.

Sign Up For Target Circle Program

The Target Circle program, which used to be called Target Cartwheel, is one of the easiest ways to save money at Target. Through Target Circle, you can save 1% on every in-store and online purchase and shopping done through the Target app. However, using a Target Redcard will increase your savings to 5%.

In addition to earning cash back with Target Circle, you’ll also receive personalized discounts to save additional money on popular items, discounts on your birthday, and early access to sales.

Shop on Sundays

Target releases its weekly sales flyer on Sundays, promoting many of its best deals. If you’re hoping to stock up on grocery or household items at a low price, it’s best to shop on Sundays. If the prices are low, there’s a good chance your store could be sold out by Monday.

Know When Departments Mark Down Prices

Most Target stores have a schedule they follow when marking items on clearance. One day, it might be electronics and toys, and another could be clothing and bathroom items. Knowing the schedule for your store can help you learn about markdowns before others.

If you don’t know a Target associate, you can politely ask one if they would be willing to let you know when different departments mark down items on clearance each week.

Understand The Clearance Codes

When items get marked on clearance, they typically start at a discount of 15% or 30% off the normal retail price. Then it will go to 50% off before it reaches 70% off. To understand how much the markdown is, look in the corner of the price label. You will typically see either 15, 30, 50, or 70 without the percentage sign. It’s also important to know that if the price of a product ends in $0.04, it’s reached its lowest price.

Target Will Price Match Competitors – Even Amazon

Unlike Walmart, which won’t match competitor prices, Target has a generous price match guarantee. If you find a lower price from one of their approved competitors, which includes Amazon.com, they will honor the lower price. The best part is that they will price match up to 14 days after you make the purchase. Just bring proof of the lower price, and they will adjust it at checkout. For purchases you have already made, they will offer a credit.

You Can Stack Coupons

When shopping at Target, it’s possible to stack multiple coupons to boost your potential savings. This means that you can use a manufacturers coupon, Target store coupons, any Target Circle discounts, and your 5% off for using a Target Redcard. That could mean a huge amount of savings back into your pocket.

Use Cash Back Apps or Browser Extension

Stacking coupons can provide a lot of savings, but you can take it further by using a cash back browser extension or mobile app. Through Ibotta or Capital One Shopping, you can save a percentage of your total purchase when shopping online. You can also use the Ibotta app and save money on in-store items.

2 For $4 Sales Don’t Mean You Need to Buy Two

Target frequently has grocery items on sale for 2 for $X pricing. For example, Ritz crackers could sell for 2 for $4. While Target wants you to think you need to buy two boxes of Ritz crackers, you only need to purchase one to get the savings.

Don’t Forget to Ask For a Rain Check

If you’re attempting to purchase something out of stock, ask an employee for a rain check. Rain checks will honor the item sales price for up to 45 days.

Shop for Toys in January, July, and December

During January and July, Target runs a semi-annual toy sale where you can save anywhere from 30% up to as much as 70% off toys. This is a great time to stock up on things for birthdays or Christmas. In addition to the semi-annual sale, they also run big discounts in December leading up to Christmas.

Shop The Week After a Holiday

The best time to purchase holiday items is the week after the holiday. For example, buy an artificial Christmas tree on December 26. While you won’t be able to enjoy it this season, you’ll have it for future years.

Typically, items are marked down by up to 50% off their retail price the day after the holiday. However, markdowns can get as high as 90% off if inventory is remaining after seven days.

Take Advantage of Target Trade-in Programs

Target has a couple of different trade-in programs that can be a great way to save some money on future purchases. The first is for electronics. If you have old electronics laying around the house, you can trade them in and receive a Target gift card.

Target also has a car seat trade-in program where you can bring in any current or expired car seat, and in return, you’ll receive a 20% off coupon for a ​​new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, or select baby home gear.

Shop Target Dollar Spot

Almost immediately when you walk in the door at Target, you’ll find a few short aisles known as the Dollar Spot. These items here can be things like toys or even items for your house. Prices start at just $1.

Buy Discounted Gift Cards

You can knock extra money off your shopping trip by using discounted Target gift cards purchased from websites like Raise.com. These are real gift cards that others didn’t want and are looking to sell. The savings might not be huge, but could be as much as 5% off.

