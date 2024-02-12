7 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50 From Costco

Brothers91 / Getty Images

In desperate need of a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for a spouse, significant other, or even a parent or child? Costco comes to the rescue with everything from sweet treats to flowers.

Below you’ll find some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50.

Movie Marathon Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set ($39.99)

Cuddle up for a night of Netflix after gifting this Movie Marathon popcorn kit. It comes complete with a popcorn popper, gourmet popcorn and seasoning, and a full collection of candy that you might find at the concession stand of your favorite theater.

Valentine’s Day Amaryllis Waxed Bulb Trio ($34.99)

Even if your true love doesn’t have a green thumb, they should be able to manage these easy Amaryllis waxed bulbs, which require no watering or extra care. Simply leave them in a room with natural sunlight and watch as they sprout stems and bloom beautiful white flowers.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares ($18.99 per bag, must buy two online)

What’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate? These giant bags of Ghirardelli premium assorted chocolates in milk chocolate, dark chocolate sea salt caramel, milk chocolate caramel, and dark chocolate 60% cacao will satisfy any sweet tooth this February 14.

Chocolate Moonshine Co. Belgian Artisan Chocolate Caramel Biscuit Bark ($44.99)

Treat your true love to 20 oz. of authentic Belgian chocolate in a beautiful gift box. The milk chocolate base blends with a creamy sea salt caramel ganache center, all topped with graham cracker pieces for a flavor explosion.

The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Tower ($49.99)

For a healthier twist on sweet treats, grab this tower of fresh fruit and chocolates straight from the orchards of Hood River, Oregon. The collectible boxes include two varieties of pears, fuji apples, chocolate covered cherries and more.

Bellevue Luxury Mercury Candles, 3-pack ($36.99)

These beautiful and luxuriously scented candles in silver, gold, and pink are perfect for the holiday. The fragrances of Golden Sugar & Vanilla, Silver Eucalyptus & Musk, and Pink Citrus & Papaya will create a romantic atmosphere for couples celebrating at home. The candles are made from a soy wax blend and infused with essential oils.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Party Pack Assortment ($39.99)

For flavors to treat any taste, consider the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Party Pack, featuring an assortment of milk chocolate and dark chocolate, including sea salt caramels, English toffee, pretzels, Oreos, and pecan bears. This is a Costco exclusive and online-only offer.

