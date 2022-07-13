What Are Amazon Warehouse Deals?

Anyone who has ever bought items on Amazon — and really, who hasn’t? — is probably familiar with the process of returning items as well. What you might not know is that the ubiquitous online retailer also offers Amazon Warehouse deals that provide discounts on returned, damaged, lightly used or reburbished items.

With Amazon Warehouse, you can routinely find up to 70% off almost any kind of product, CNET reported. You don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage, and you get free two-day shipping on most products.

Amazon uses detailed descriptions of Warehouse deal items to help customers better understand the item condition. The descriptions include the item’s appearance, functional qualities, accessories and packaging condition.

To begin, go to the Amazon Warehouse deals landing page. It takes out almost all of the full-price listings, which means you mainly see discounted items. You can find the page by searching for “Amazon warehouse” or “warehouse deals.”

Once there, you’ll see a screen that looks similar to the main Amazon search page, where you can browse different product categories or search for specific items just as you would on the regular Amazon homepage. The main difference is that you’ll see mostly discounted items.

The most popular product categories for Amazon Warehouse deals are Computer & Accessories, Home & Kitchen, Electronics & Photo and Home Improvement.

The reason Warehouse deals are so cheap is because Amazon gets a lot of customer returns, which it can no longer sell as “new in box” — even if the box has never been opened. Everything Amazon Warehouse sells is listed as used, regardless of whether the product has ever been touched. Because used items are worth less than new ones, you can score deep discounts on items that might be in pristine condition.

Here’s a look at how Amazon describes the condition of Warehouse deal items:

Used – Like new: An item in perfect working condition, though the packaging might show damage. The item is fully functional, and all of its essential accessories are complete.

An item in perfect working condition, though the packaging might show damage. The item is fully functional, and all of its essential accessories are complete. Used – Very good : An item in very good condition that might have seen limited use. It might have minor cosmetic imperfections and arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It is fully functional but could be missing some non-essential accessories. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description.

: An item in very good condition that might have seen limited use. It might have minor cosmetic imperfections and arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It is fully functional but could be missing some non-essential accessories. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description. Used – Good : An item in good condition that is fully functional but might show wear from moderate use. It might arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It may also have minor cosmetic damage, such as a small scratch. The item might be missing some valuable accessories, which means you’ll have to buy separately. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description.

: An item in good condition that is fully functional but might show wear from moderate use. It might arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged. It may also have minor cosmetic damage, such as a small scratch. The item might be missing some valuable accessories, which means you’ll have to buy separately. Missing accessories are shown under the individual item description. Used – Acceptable: An item that might have clear signs of usage but still serves its main function. It might arrive with damaged packaging or be repackaged, have cosmetic damages on it, or show other signs of previous use. Signs of usage can include scratches, dents, and worn corners or edges. The item might be missing valuable accessories, components or spare parts. Missing parts are shown under individual item description.

One thing to keep in mind: Unless you have an ad blocker that specifically removes Amazon’s paid listing results, you’ll still see full-priced items included among the discounts. These non-discounted listings look almost identical to Warehouse deals, except they’re labeled “Sponsored.”

