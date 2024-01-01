Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Will the Price of a Costco Membership Rise in 2024?

2 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a multi-billion dollar membership retailer. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

Costco members may be facing the possibility of a fee increase in 2024. Currently, a basic Costco membership costs $60. Meanwhile, an Executive membership is priced at $120 and also offers 2% cash back on purchases. The last time Costco raised its membership fees was in June 2017, making a fee hike long overdue according to the company’s historical practices.

During a recent earnings call, CFO Richard Galanti confirmed that a fee increase is on the horizon, stating, “It’s a question of when, not if. You’ll see it happen at some point.” As always, it’s imperative for members to stay informed and anticipate potential changes to their subscription costs.

Costco Hasn’t Raised Membership Fees in More Than Six Years

The argument for a fee hike centers around the extended period since the last increase, making it a logical step for the company. Additionally, with inflation showing signs of moderation and a more stable economic climate, Costco may feel more comfortable adjusting membership fees in 2024.

However, counterarguments suggest that living costs remain high due to past inflation, and the company might prefer to wait until the situation further improves. Navigating the delicate balance between economic conditions and consumer affordability is crucial for Costco in deciding when to implement fee adjustments.

A Costco Membership Fee Hike Could Be on the Horizon

Consumers should be prepared for a potential fee hike in 2024, even though the exact timing remains uncertain. Past trends indicate that any increase is likely to be modest, with a potential rise of $5 for a basic membership and $10 for an Executive membership.

The Bottom Line

Costco members are encouraged to assess the value of their membership by evaluating their shopping frequency and estimating average per-trip savings. Whether fees rise or not, ensuring that the membership continues to provide the expected value is crucial for making an informed decision about sticking with Costco. By understanding their shopping habits and evaluating the overall benefits, members can make financially savvy choices that align with their budgets and preferences.

