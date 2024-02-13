Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: Save Hundreds of Dollars With a Price Adjustment

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy couple browsing online.
Ridofranz / iStock/Getty Images

Getting a great deal involves a bit of research and planning. Financial expert Vivian Tu, also known as Your Rich BFF, recently shared a helpful tip for making sure you snag the best price. One of her go-to strategies? Price adjustments. Here’s how you can harness the power of this simple yet often overlooked technique to keep more dollars in your pocket.

Understanding Price Adjustments

Many stores offer a price adjustment policy, where if an item you purchased drops in price within a certain timeframe, you can claim the difference. Yes, you read that right. If the $100 blender you bought last week is now $75, you could get that $25 back.

Know Your Policies

The key to making the most of price adjustments is to understand the policies for the stores you visit. Policies vary. Some stores may offer a 14-day window for price adjustments, while others might extend that to 30 days or more. Tu advises checking the policy before you buy, as this knowledge can be a deciding factor in where to make your purchase.

Keep an Eye on Prices

After you’ve made a purchase, stay alert. To take advantage of a price adjustment, you need to keep tabs on the price of the item. This can be as simple as checking the store’s website periodically or using price-tracking tools that notify you of price drops.

Make Your Money Work for You

How to Claim Your Savings

When you notice a price drop, it’s time to make your move. If you’re eligible for a price adjustment, reach out to the retailer. This can typically be done online, over the phone, or in person. Have your receipt and the details of the price change handy. Most of the time, if you meet all the criteria, the retailer will refund the difference without much fuss.

Price Adjustment Tips

  • Use a credit card that offers price protection as a perk. This can extend the window during which you can claim a price adjustment and sometimes even cover additional circumstances.
  • If you’re shopping online, there are browser extensions and apps that can automate the price-tracking process for you. Some will even file the price adjustment claim on your behalf.
  • Don’t overlook holiday shopping. Price adjustments can be a huge money-saver during this period as prices tend to fluctuate frequently.

The Takeaway

Price adjustments are a powerful tool in your money-saving arsenal. By understanding store policies, remaining aware of price changes, and knowing how to claim your savings, you can potentially save hundreds over time. It’s not about pinching pennies, but about smart strategies that make the most of your purchases.  

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

10 Things You Should Always Buy at Trader Joe’s

Shopping

10 Things You Should Always Buy at Trader Joe's

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: How To Never Pay Full Price

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: How To Never Pay Full Price

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50 From Costco

Shopping

7 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50 From Costco

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Valentine’s Day on a Budget: 6 Affordable Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s

Shopping

Valentine's Day on a Budget: 6 Affordable Items To Buy at Trader Joe's

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Websites Frugal People Never Visit

Shopping

5 Websites Frugal People Never Visit

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Surprising Habits of the Wealthy: Why the Rich Love Shopping at Costco

Shopping

Surprising Habits of the Wealthy: Why the Rich Love Shopping at Costco

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: 7 Best New Arrivals in February

Shopping

Dollar Tree: 7 Best New Arrivals in February

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things Americans Overspend On

Shopping

5 Things Americans Overspend On

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kohl’s: Best Sale Items for February 2024

Shopping

Kohl's: Best Sale Items for February 2024

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Boomer Shopping Hacks That Millennials Can Learn From

Shopping

5 Boomer Shopping Hacks That Millennials Can Learn From

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Superfans Love These Amazon Products Under $25

Shopping

Superfans Love These Amazon Products Under $25

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Sam’s Club Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

Uncategorized

7 Sam's Club Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clearance Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Sale Price

Shopping

5 Costco Clearance Items That Aren't Even Worth the Sale Price

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Best $200 You Can Spend at Costco, According to Superfans

Shopping

The Best $200 You Can Spend at Costco, According to Superfans

February 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Overpriced Kid and Baby Items Parents Should Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

10 Overpriced Kid and Baby Items Parents Should Stay Away From Buying

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!