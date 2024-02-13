‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: Save Hundreds of Dollars With a Price Adjustment

Ridofranz / iStock/Getty Images

Getting a great deal involves a bit of research and planning. Financial expert Vivian Tu, also known as Your Rich BFF, recently shared a helpful tip for making sure you snag the best price. One of her go-to strategies? Price adjustments. Here’s how you can harness the power of this simple yet often overlooked technique to keep more dollars in your pocket.

Understanding Price Adjustments

Many stores offer a price adjustment policy, where if an item you purchased drops in price within a certain timeframe, you can claim the difference. Yes, you read that right. If the $100 blender you bought last week is now $75, you could get that $25 back.

Know Your Policies

The key to making the most of price adjustments is to understand the policies for the stores you visit. Policies vary. Some stores may offer a 14-day window for price adjustments, while others might extend that to 30 days or more. Tu advises checking the policy before you buy, as this knowledge can be a deciding factor in where to make your purchase.

Keep an Eye on Prices

After you’ve made a purchase, stay alert. To take advantage of a price adjustment, you need to keep tabs on the price of the item. This can be as simple as checking the store’s website periodically or using price-tracking tools that notify you of price drops.

Make Your Money Work for You

How to Claim Your Savings

When you notice a price drop, it’s time to make your move. If you’re eligible for a price adjustment, reach out to the retailer. This can typically be done online, over the phone, or in person. Have your receipt and the details of the price change handy. Most of the time, if you meet all the criteria, the retailer will refund the difference without much fuss.

Price Adjustment Tips

Use a credit card that offers price protection as a perk. This can extend the window during which you can claim a price adjustment and sometimes even cover additional circumstances.

If you’re shopping online, there are browser extensions and apps that can automate the price-tracking process for you. Some will even file the price adjustment claim on your behalf.

Don’t overlook holiday shopping. Price adjustments can be a huge money-saver during this period as prices tend to fluctuate frequently.

The Takeaway

Price adjustments are a powerful tool in your money-saving arsenal. By understanding store policies, remaining aware of price changes, and knowing how to claim your savings, you can potentially save hundreds over time. It’s not about pinching pennies, but about smart strategies that make the most of your purchases.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You