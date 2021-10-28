Disneyland Admission Jumps to $164 Per Person as Crowds Return — and Doesn’t Include Increased Parking Costs

If you’re looking to visit Disneyland on a busy day, the ticket price may shock you. On Monday, the company announced that it will be adding a sixth tier to its ticket price system. This new level will become available when there’s higher demand at parks.

According to Disney, the sixth tier will cost $164 per person for a single-day, single-park ticket. If you plan to visit both parks in a single day, the price will go up to $224. Ticket price changes go into effect in March 2022.

Here are the new prices for each ticket tier:

Tier 1: $104 (no change)

Tier 2: $119 (up $5)

Tier 3: $134 (up $10)

Tier 4: $149 (up $10)

Tier 5: $159 (up $3)

However, if you want multi-day tickets to go between parks, the new prices will be $315 (up $25). More information on ticket prices can be found on the Disney Food Blog.

Parking prices are also expected to increase, SFGATE noted. Parking in the main lots will run you $30 per day (up $5) and self-parking at the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel or Grand Californian is now $40 per day (up $15). Valet parking will be the priciest option at $50.

In 2000, Disneyland park visitors paid $41 for a single-day ticket, $62 adjusted for inflation, according to SFGATE. Visitors also paid just 55 cents for parking when the park opened in 1955, which would be about $5 today when adjusted for inflation.

The news hasn’t been received well.

“The product that Disneyland is producing is far below what it should be,” one Twitter user posted, reported SFGATE. “Honestly raising prices now is an insult and really shows why people should show their opinions with their wallets instead of just blindly paying [because] you love it.”

“Why can’t Disneyland wait until they Bring back all the parade/shows before they start increasing the price!” asked another user, a common feeling shared among guests.

Disney said these price increases reflect “pent-up demand after a 14-month closure,” Fortune reported.

Last updated: October 27, 2021