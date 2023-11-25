The Average American Spends This Much on Travel — See How You Stack Up

champpixs / iStock.com

Traveling is a part of life for many Americans. It can be for work, vacation, or visiting family. But have you ever wondered how much the average American spends on travel? Here’s a rundown of how much the average American spends so you can see how your travel spending compares.

How Much Do Americans Spend on Travel?

Recent studies show that Americans spend a significant amount on travel each year. On average, an American spends about $2,000 to $3,000 per year on travel. This includes everything from flights and hotels to food and entertainment. These costs can vary depending on where and how often they travel.

Factors Affecting Travel Costs

Destination. Where you travel has a big impact on costs. A trip to a nearby state will cost less than an international journey.

Travel style. Luxury travelers spend more on high-end accommodations and experiences, while budget travelers look for cheaper options.

Frequency of travel. People who travel often will naturally spend more per year than those who take only one vacation.

Comparing Your Travel Spend

Are you spending more or less than the average American on travel? Here’s how to compare:

Track your expenses. Keep a record of your travel expenses. This includes transportation, accommodation, food, and activities.

Annual comparison. Compare your yearly total with the national average. Are you spending more, less, or about the same?

Make Your Money Work for You

Consider your travel goals. If you’re below average but want to travel more, consider setting a higher budget. If your spending is above average but you want to reduce costs, consider cutting back on some expenses.

Saving on Travel

If you want to travel more but spend less, here are some tips:

Plan ahead. Book flights and hotels in advance for better rates. Take advantage of what Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Going, described to CNBC as the “Goldilocks window.”

“If it’s an off-peak season — not middle of summer, Christmas or New Year’s — then booking about one to three months in advance is typically when cheap flights have the highest likelihood of popping up,” he told the news outlet. “When you’re talking about international travel, two to eight months in advance.”

Travel off-season. Avoid peak travel times to get lower prices.

Use rewards and points. Take advantage of credit card rewards and loyalty programs.

Stay flexible. Being flexible with your travel dates and destinations can lead to cheaper options. Dave Ramsey co-host George Kamel advises choosing less expensive destinations.

“There are plenty of amazing cities and countries to visit that aren’t the top tourist attractions,” said Kamel in an article for the Ramsey Solutions website. “Why not explore a smaller city or somewhere off the beaten path for a unique (and affordable) travel experience?”

Balancing Travel and Budget

Remember, travel spending varies based on personal preferences and circumstances. It’s OK if your spending doesn’t match the average. What’s important is finding a balance that fits your budget and travel goals.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Bottom Line

Understanding what the average American spends can provide insight into your own habits. Whether your spending is above, below, or average, the key is to enjoy your travels while managing your finances wisely.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates