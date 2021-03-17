IRS Delayed Refunds Last Year for Millions of Taxpayers — Here’s How To Get Yours Faster

Use an Online Program To Ensure Accuracy

If you don’t opt to hire a tax professional, consider using an online program to cut down on the possibility of errors. When you are manually entering numbers on your tax form, it can be easy to put a number on the wrong line. This can lead to incorrect calculations and a delay in your refund.

“One way to mitigate inserting numbers on an incorrect line is to complete the tax form using an online program,” said Daniel R. Hill, CFP and president of Hill Wealth Strategies in Richmond, Virginia. “As I share with my clients, typically, these programs will alert you when a number seems inconsistent with other numbers already entered or with numbers you inserted last year. These programs will help you provide accurate information. Additionally, using an online program will keep you abreast of the most current tax law changes for the current year. This way, you can file an accurate tax return knowing the online program double-checked information and applied the current year’s tax updates.”

An accurate filing leads to a speedier return.

Find Out: This Is Where Your Tax Dollars Actually Go