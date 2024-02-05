Taxes 2024: Do I Need To File a Tax Return?

FatCamera / Getty Images

Are you a United States citizen or permanent resident who worked in the U.S.? The IRS says you may need to file a tax return in 2024, depending on your gross income and filing status.

Your gross income is all the income you receive in the form of money, goods, property and services that aren’t exempt from tax, according to the IRS website. This includes income from sources outside the U.S. or from the sale of your home, even if you can’t exclude part of all of it. If your gross income exceeds the required filing threshold, you must file taxes.

However, filing statuses also have different income thresholds. If your income from 2023 exceeds the gross income threshold listed for your filing status, you’ll need to file taxes before the April deadline. Here are the IRS filing thresholds by filing status.

Single (under 65): $13,850

$13,850 Single (65 or older): $15,700

$15,700 Head of household (under 65): $20,800

$20,800 Head of household (65 or older): $22,650

$22,650 Married filing jointly (under 65, both spouses): $27,700

$27,700 Married filing jointly (65 or older, one spouse): $29,200

$29,200 Married filing jointly (65 or older, both spouses): $30,700

$30,700 Married filing separately (any age): $5

$5 Qualifying surviving spouse (under 65): $27,700

$27,700 Qualifying surviving spouse (65 or older): $29,200

If you’re self-employed, the IRS states you must file an annual return and pay estimated quarterly taxes if you had net earnings of $400 or more from self-employment work.

Get Tax Debt Help

Even dependents may have to file a return depending on their gross income, including earned income, such as wages and tips, and unearned income, such as investment-type income. A parent or guardian must file a return for dependents who need to file, but aren’t able to file for themselves.

The IRS says some people should consider filing even if they aren’t required. If you make less than the filing threshold, you could still get money back. According to the IRS, this could apply if you:

Had federal income tax withheld from your pay

Made estimated tax payments

Qualify to claim tax credits, such as: Earned Income Tax Credit Child Tax Credit American Opportunity Tax Credit Credit for Federal Tax on Fuels Premium Tax Credit Health Coverage Tax Credit Credits for Sick and Family Leave Child and Dependent Care Credit



For most taxpayers, the deadline to file federal returns is April 15, 2024. For taxpayers living in Maine or Massachusetts, the filing deadline is April 17, 2024, due to the Patriot’s Day and Emancipation Day holidays, according to the IRS. Extension filers have until October 15 to file their federal tax returns.

