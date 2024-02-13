Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Refunds

Social Security Recipients: Don’t Lose a 2024 Tax Refund by Making a Simple Mistake

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Word Tax 2024 on the calculator.
pcess609 / Getty Images

Seniors who file for Social Security retirement benefits might think they have finally left income taxes behind, but that’s not necessarily the case. If you’re a Social Security recipient, you could owe personal income taxes on your benefits if you also earn outside income that puts you above a certain income level. Additionally, even if you don’t owe income taxes, it might be a mistake not to file a return because you could miss out on a refund.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, if Social Security benefits were your only income for the year, then your benefits are usually not taxable and you probably don’t need to file a federal income tax return. However, if you received Social Security benefits plus other income, your tax obligation depends on how much you earned.

You must pay taxes on your Social Security benefits if you file a federal tax return as an individual and your combined income exceeds $25,000 a year. If you file a joint return, you must pay taxes if you and your spouse have a combined income of more than $32,000. If you are married and file a separate return, you probably will have to pay taxes on your benefits, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you don’t owe any taxes you might decide to skip filing a return altogether. But that could be a bad move, according to Kevin Thompson, a certified financial planner and the founder and CEO of 9i Capital Group.

“The need to do their taxes is paramount because most of them have to pay quarterly tax,” Thompson told Newsweek in a recent interview. “You do not want to be subject to interest in penalties, so making sure you are in good standing with the IRS is pivotal.”

Get Tax Debt Help

Not filing a return also means you might miss out on some extra money. For example, if you had any tax withheld during the year — either from Social Security payments themselves or from any other sources, such as quarterly estimated tax payments or carried-over refunds from prior years — you should file a return. In many cases you’ll get most, if not all, of those taxes back in a refund.

“If federal income tax was withheld from your Social Security benefits or other sources of income, filing a tax return is the only way to receive a refund of the overpaid taxes,” Zack Hellman, owner of Tax Prep Tech, told Newsweek.

Refunds typically go to seniors who have part-time jobs and a low level of Social Security income each month, Newsweek reported.

In addition, certain Social Security recipients also qualify for tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, which you can only receive by filing a tax return.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Tax Refunds

Common Tax Questions

Related Content

Here’s Why Taylor Swift and Other Celebrities Pay Less in Taxes Than You

Taxes

Here's Why Taylor Swift and Other Celebrities Pay Less in Taxes Than You

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Hidden Tax Benefits of Retiring in Florida

Taxes

5 Hidden Tax Benefits of Retiring in Florida

February 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How You Can Double Your Retirement Tax Breaks Before Filing in 2024

Taxes

Here's How You Can Double Your Retirement Tax Breaks Before Filing in 2024

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Frugal Tips To Help You Prepare for Tax Season 2024

Taxes

5 Frugal Tips To Help You Prepare for Tax Season 2024

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Work From Home? See If You Qualify for Any Tax Credits

Taxes

Work From Home? See If You Qualify for Any Tax Credits

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Living in the 9 States With No Income Tax: Pros and Cons

Taxes

Living in the 9 States With No Income Tax: Pros and Cons

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Accountant: Here Are 5 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Taxes in 2024

Taxes

I'm an Accountant: Here Are 5 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Taxes in 2024

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Gift Tax Limit? Essential Filing Tips for 2024

Taxes

What Is the Gift Tax Limit? Essential Filing Tips for 2024

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

Taxes

What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Expert: Why You Should Take Your Time With Filing

Taxes

I'm a Tax Expert: Why You Should Take Your Time With Filing

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things To Stop Doing With Your Tax Refund in 2024

Taxes

5 Things To Stop Doing With Your Tax Refund in 2024

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Do You Have To Pay State Tax if You Work Remotely?

Taxes

Do You Have To Pay State Tax if You Work Remotely?

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The One Tax Mistake that Could Costs You Over $50k in Retirement Income

Taxes

The One Tax Mistake that Could Costs You Over $50k in Retirement Income

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Work From Home in Another State? You Could Be Facing a Double Tax Bill

Taxes

Work From Home in Another State? You Could Be Facing a Double Tax Bill

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Tax Audit Secrets the IRS Won’t Tell You

Taxes

5 Tax Audit Secrets the IRS Won't Tell You

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Lost Your W-2? Here’s What To Do

Taxes

Lost Your W-2? Here's What To Do

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!