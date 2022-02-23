Social Security: What Is an IRS TREAS 310 Deposit?

IRS TREAS 310 signals an ACH direct deposit refund or stimulus payment resulting from a filed tax return, amendment, or tax adjustment. According to CNET, 310 is a code that identifies the transaction as a refund from a filed tax return in the form of a direct deposit.

You may see this transaction on your bank statement as a result of a filed tax return this year. Scheduled and missed payments for stimulus checks and advance tax credits were disbursed by the IRS until the end of 2021, but missing payments will now need to be claimed via your 2021 tax return.

If you’re eligible to receive the stimulus payment or child tax credit via direct deposit, it will automatically be deposited into the same account used in your most recent (2019 or 2020) tax return. If valid bank account information is not available, payment will be mailed as a paper check to the address on record.

The American Rescue Plan provided economic impact payments of up to $1,400 for eligible individuals or $2,800 for married couples filing jointly, plus $1,400 for each qualifying dependent, including adult dependents. Eligible families also received $3,600 for each child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17.

According to the IRS, a child tax credit payment will show as “IRS TREAS 310” with a description of “CHILDCTC”. An economic impact payment (or EIP or stimulus payment) will show as “IRS TREAS 310” and have a code of “TAXEIP3.” A refund from a filed tax return, including an amended tax return or an IRS tax adjustment, will show as “IRS TREAS 310” with a description of “TAX REF.”

