Child Tax Credit: White House Shares the Impact in Each State

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Family with two kids stock photo
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

The White House recently released a fact sheet detailing the positive effects of the enhanced advance child tax credit of 2021 on American families. This information is especially crucial right now, as Senator Mitt Romney introduced a revised proposal to reintroduce the CTC to lawmakers for 2022 under the name Family Security Act.

This act, as previously reported by GOBankingRates, would deliver a $350 cash benefit monthly to each child under six and $250 for each child between the ages of six and 17, up to a maximum of $1,250 per family per month.

Romney is hoping for bipartisan support to deliver much-needed relief to American families. A recent survey from the group ParentsTogether Action, reported by GoBankingRates, showed that 22% of parents cannot meet their family’s basic needs without the CTC payments in their bank accounts, while 89% said it’s “important” that credits start up again.

Elaine Maag, principal research associate at the Urban Institute, told CNET that an extension of the CTC could reduce child poverty by 40%, from an estimated 13 million children to 9 million children nationwide. It could also help offset the effects of inflation and rising gas prices the country is experiencing right now.

Meanwhile, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia continues to fight against an extension, especially one that does not have a work requirement for recipient families. Romney’s plan doesn’t have a work requirement; however, he has indicated that he’s open to including one.

Last year, Manchin proposed an income cap of $60,000 per family. Romney’s proposal would phase out at limits similar to the 2021 enhanced CTC: $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples filing jointly.

In 2021, the CTC reached nearly 40 million families, helping 65 million children, according to the White House report. What was the impact state by state?

  • Alabama
    • Families: 608,000
    • Children: 992,000
  • Alaska
    • Families: 90,000
    • Children: 163,000
  • Arizona
    • Families: 859,000
    • Children: 1,474,000
  • Arkansas
    • Families: 378,000
    • Children: 639,000
  • California
    • Families: 4,611,000
    • Children: 7,513,000
  • Colorado
    • Families: 650,000
    • Children: 1,094,000
  • Connecticut
    • Families: 390,000
    • Children: 619,000
  • Delaware
    • Families: 116,000
    • Children: 188,000
  • Florida
    • Families: 2,478,000
    • Children: 3,886,000
  • Georgia
    • Families: 1,374,000
    • Children: 2,249,000

  • Hawaii
    • Families: 162,000
    • Children: 272,000
  • Idaho
    • Families: 226,000
    • Children: 428,000
  • Illinois
    • Families: 1,473,000
    • Children: 2,448,000
  • Indiana
    • Families: 822,000
    • Children: 1,415,000
  • Iowa
    • Families: 371,000
    • Children: 661,000
  • Kansas
    • Families: 348,000
    • Children: 621,000
  • Kentucky
    • Families: 546,000
    • Children: 914,000
  • Louisiana
    • Families: 584,000
    • Children: 939,000
  • Maine
    • Families: 142,000
    • Children: 229,000
  • Maryland
    • Families: 739,000
    • Children: 1,194,000

  • Massachusetts
    • Families: 721,000
    • Children: 1,141,000
  • Michigan
    • Families: 1,105,000
    • Children: 1,888,000
  • Minnesota
    • Families: 653,000
    • Children: 1,166,000
  • Mississippi
    • Families: 396,000
    • Children: 632,000
  • Missouri
    • Families: 717,000
    • Children: 1,234,000
  • Montana
    • Families: 119,000
    • Children: 211,000
  • Nebraska
    • Families: 241,000
    • Children: 437,000
  • Nevada
    • Families: 382,000
    • Children: 631,000
  • New Hampshire
    • Families: 144,000
    • Children: 230,000
  • New Jersey
    • Families: 1,066,000
    • Children: 1,721,000

  • New Mexico
    • Families: 252,000
    • Children: 420,000
  • New York
    • Families: 2,173,000
    • Children: 3,513,000
  • North Carolina
    • Families: 1,284,000
    • Children: 2,089,000
  • North Dakota
    • Families: 90,000
    • Children: 162,000
  • Ohio
    • Families: 1,353,000
    • Children: 2,294,000
  • Oklahoma
    • Families: 497,000
    • Children: 866,000
  • Oregon
    • Families: 453,000
    • Children: 763,000
  • Pennsylvania
    • Families: 1,412,000
    • Children: 2,351,000
  • Rhode Island
    • Families: 118,000
    • Children: 185,000
  • South Carolina
    • Families: 627,000
    • Children: 1,029,000

  • South Dakota
    • Families: 105,000
    • Children: 194,000
  • Tennessee
    • Families: 828,000
    • Children: 1,378,000
  • Texas
    • Families: 3,899,000
    • Children: 6,660,000
  • Utah
    • Families: 423,000
    • Children: 851,000
  • Vermont
    • Families: 66,000
    • Children: 105,000
  • Virginia
    • Families: 1,017,000
    • Children: 1,677,000
  • Washington
    • Families: 860,000
    • Children: 1,465,000
  • West Virginia
    • Families: 196,000
    • Children: 324,000
  • Wisconsin
    • Families: 651,000
    • Children: 1,127,000
  • Wyoming
    • Families: 68,000
    • Children: 122,000
  • District of Columbia
    • Families: 65,000
    • Children: 99,000

Without an extension, whether in its original form or a new one such as Romney has proposed, the child tax credit reverts back to $2,000 in 2023.

