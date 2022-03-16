Child Tax Credit: White House Shares the Impact in Each State

The White House recently released a fact sheet detailing the positive effects of the enhanced advance child tax credit of 2021 on American families. This information is especially crucial right now, as Senator Mitt Romney introduced a revised proposal to reintroduce the CTC to lawmakers for 2022 under the name Family Security Act.

This act, as previously reported by GOBankingRates, would deliver a $350 cash benefit monthly to each child under six and $250 for each child between the ages of six and 17, up to a maximum of $1,250 per family per month.

Romney is hoping for bipartisan support to deliver much-needed relief to American families. A recent survey from the group ParentsTogether Action, reported by GoBankingRates, showed that 22% of parents cannot meet their family’s basic needs without the CTC payments in their bank accounts, while 89% said it’s “important” that credits start up again.

Elaine Maag, principal research associate at the Urban Institute, told CNET that an extension of the CTC could reduce child poverty by 40%, from an estimated 13 million children to 9 million children nationwide. It could also help offset the effects of inflation and rising gas prices the country is experiencing right now.

Meanwhile, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia continues to fight against an extension, especially one that does not have a work requirement for recipient families. Romney’s plan doesn’t have a work requirement; however, he has indicated that he’s open to including one.

Last year, Manchin proposed an income cap of $60,000 per family. Romney’s proposal would phase out at limits similar to the 2021 enhanced CTC: $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples filing jointly.

In 2021, the CTC reached nearly 40 million families, helping 65 million children, according to the White House report. What was the impact state by state?

Alabama Families: 608,000 Children: 992,000



Alaska Families: 90,000 Children: 163,000



Arizona Families: 859,000 Children: 1,474,000



Arkansas Families: 378,000 Children: 639,000



California Families: 4,611,000 Children: 7,513,000



Colorado Families: 650,000 Children: 1,094,000



Connecticut Families: 390,000 Children: 619,000



Delaware Families: 116,000 Children: 188,000



Florida Families: 2,478,000 Children: 3,886,000



Georgia Families: 1,374,000 Children: 2,249,000



Hawaii Families: 162,000 Children: 272,000



Idaho Families: 226,000 Children: 428,000



Illinois Families: 1,473,000 Children: 2,448,000



Indiana Families: 822,000 Children: 1,415,000



Iowa Families: 371,000 Children: 661,000



Kansas Families: 348,000 Children: 621,000



Kentucky Families: 546,000 Children: 914,000



Louisiana Families: 584,000 Children: 939,000



Maine Families: 142,000 Children: 229,000



Maryland Families: 739,000 Children: 1,194,000



Massachusetts Families: 721,000 Children: 1,141,000



Michigan Families: 1,105,000 Children: 1,888,000



Minnesota Families: 653,000 Children: 1,166,000



Mississippi Families: 396,000 Children: 632,000



Missouri Families: 717,000 Children: 1,234,000



Montana Families: 119,000 Children: 211,000



Nebraska Families: 241,000 Children: 437,000



Nevada Families: 382,000 Children: 631,000



New Hampshire Families: 144,000 Children: 230,000



New Jersey Families: 1,066,000 Children: 1,721,000



New Mexico Families: 252,000 Children: 420,000



New York Families: 2,173,000 Children: 3,513,000



North Carolina Families: 1,284,000 Children: 2,089,000



North Dakota Families: 90,000 Children: 162,000



Ohio Families: 1,353,000 Children: 2,294,000



Oklahoma Families: 497,000 Children: 866,000



Oregon Families: 453,000 Children: 763,000



Pennsylvania Families: 1,412,000 Children: 2,351,000



Rhode Island Families: 118,000 Children: 185,000



South Carolina Families: 627,000 Children: 1,029,000



South Dakota Families: 105,000 Children: 194,000



Tennessee Families: 828,000 Children: 1,378,000



Texas Families: 3,899,000 Children: 6,660,000



Utah Families: 423,000 Children: 851,000



Vermont Families: 66,000 Children: 105,000



Virginia Families: 1,017,000 Children: 1,677,000



Washington Families: 860,000 Children: 1,465,000



West Virginia Families: 196,000 Children: 324,000



Wisconsin Families: 651,000 Children: 1,127,000



Wyoming Families: 68,000 Children: 122,000



District of Columbia Families: 65,000 Children: 99,000



Without an extension, whether in its original form or a new one such as Romney has proposed, the child tax credit reverts back to $2,000 in 2023.

