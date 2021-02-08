How Do Your Stimulus Payments Affect Your Taxes?

Most Americans received stimulus payments in April and December, and most Americans are getting ready to do their income tax filings. And at least a few of these people are worried that they now have to pay taxes on that money. After all, some stimulus programs in the past have been taxable.

But guess what? The stimulus payments are not taxable income. They are structured as tax rebates, so they are neutral to your income tax filings. Ignore the stimulus and do your taxes as usual.

If you did not receive your stimulus check, or if you were entitled to more than you received, then you can claim the difference on line 30 of your 1040.

Certain other stimulus benefits have taxable effects. For example, if you collected unemployment insurance, the increased benefits are taxable, and your state will send you a form 1099-G to use in your tax reporting.

Also, if your employer deferred your payroll tax contributions in the last four months of 2020, that money will have to be repaid at tax time.

Of course, taxes will probably go up in the future to cover the stimulus. For now, you are in the clear.

