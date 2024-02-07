Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

The One Tax Mistake that Could Costs You Over $50k in Retirement Income

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
young man holding pen with bills working for calculate business data, taxes, bills payment, Start up counting finance.
Khanchit Khirisutchalual / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the financial landscape of 2024, where the complexity of managing retirement income has become increasingly intricate, overlooking critical tax implications can be a costly mistake. Among the myriad of potential tax pitfalls, one stands out for its potential to significantly erode retirement savings: the mismanagement of Return of Capital (ROC) within Closed-End Funds (CEFs).

CEFs, with their appealing high yields, often exceeding 8%, present a lucrative opportunity for retirees seeking to maximize their income streams. However, the tax treatment of ROC–a portion of the distributions investors receive from their investments–is where many retirees find themselves ensnared in a costly oversight.

ROC, at its core, is not inherently negative. It represents a portion of the investor’s original investment paid back to them, reducing the cost basis of the investment but not immediately taxable. This can be advantageous, offering tax-deferred income. However, when ROC is misinterpreted or mismanaged, it can lead to a significant tax liability down the line, particularly when the investment is sold.

The critical mistake lies in failing to accurately track the adjusted cost basis of investments that distribute ROC. Each ROC distribution lowers the investment’s cost basis, which can inflate capital gains when the investment is eventually sold. For retirees, who may be managing their investments with an eye towards maximizing income while minimizing taxes, overlooking this detail can result in an unexpectedly high tax bill.

Consider the scenario where a retiree invests in a CEF yielding 10%, with a portion of that yield categorized as ROC. Without diligent tracking, the retiree might not realize that the cost basis of their investment is gradually decreasing with each ROC distribution. If they decide to sell the investment after several years, the capital gains calculated on the sale could be significantly higher than anticipated, leading to a tax liability that could have been mitigated with proper planning.

The tax implications of ROC become even more pronounced in the context of 2024’s financial environment, where retirees are navigating the dual challenges of maximizing income in a low-interest-rate world while also contending with potential changes in tax legislation. In this landscape, the difference between effective tax planning and oversight could easily exceed $50,000 in additional tax liabilities over the course of retirement–a substantial impact on one’s financial security.

To mitigate this risk, retirees and investors in CEFs are advised to:

  1. Maintain accurate records: Keep detailed track of all ROC distributions to accurately adjust the cost basis of investments.
  2. Consult with tax professionals: Engage with financial advisors or tax specialists who can provide guidance on managing investments for tax efficiency.
  3. Plan for the long term: Consider the tax implications of investment decisions not just in the current year but across the entirety of retirement.

In summary, while CEFs offer a compelling avenue for generating income in retirement, the tax treatment of ROC requires careful consideration and management. By avoiding this common tax mistake, retirees can safeguard their income and ensure that their retirement savings are optimized for both yield and tax efficiency.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

