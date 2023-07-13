Advertiser Disclosure
Banking / Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: July 13 — Earn 5.5% APY for 13 Months

3 min Read
By Angela Corry
Piggy bank on money concept for business finance, investment, saving or retirement fund.
BrianAJackson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

See Our Best Picks

A certificate of deposit, more commonly known as a CD, is an investment that earns interest over a set period of time at a locked-in rate.

Once you open a CD, you cannot close it without penalty, so ensuring you get the best rate is essential. Every bank and credit union offers its own rate, with credit unions typically having higher percentages. A longer investment period will also typically offer higher rates.

CDs are typically federally insured for up to $250,000 whether you invest in a bank (FDIC) or credit union product (NCUA) — just double-check the fine print.

One of the top offers today comes from Garden Savings Federal Credit Union, which is offering a special 13-month share certificate with 5.5% APY. To open an account, you’ll need to deposit $1,000 new money.

Here are the other top CD rates for today:

More from Your Money

Best CD Rates Today

TERMAPY %MIN. DEPOSITWHERE TO INVEST
6 MONTH5.5%$500Mountain America Credit Union
12 MONTH5.59%$750Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union
18 MONTH5.25%$100Jovia Financial Credit Union
24 MONTH5.8%$1,000Amboy Direct
36 MONTH5.65%$500Workers Credit Union
48 MONTH4.85%$500GTE Financial
60 MONTH5.15%$100KLafayette Federal Credit Union (Jumbo CD)
Rates current as of July 13, 2023

National Average CD Rates for June 2023

TERMRATE (APY)
12 MONTH1.55%
24 MONTH1.33%
36 MONTH1.28%
48 MONTH1.40%
60 MONTH1.33%
Data from Bankrate.com (as of July 12, 2023)

How CDs Work

CD Basics

  • CDs have set rates and investment periods during which money cannot be removed. Typical time periods for investing are three, six, 12 or 18 months.
  • You can invest up to $250,000 per CD, and there is no federal banking regulation on how many you can open. There could be limits set by financial institutions, however.
  • CDs are federally insured when you open one in a bank (FDIC) or credit union (NCUA).
  • Compared to stock investments, a CD is a more secure way to invest.

Pros To Opening a CD

  • Earnings are guaranteed.
  • Rates are set and will not fluctuate, unlike stocks.
  • There is less temptation to remove money than with a traditional savings account.
  • CDs are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.
  • There are no monthly fees.

Cons To Opening a CD

  • Invested money cannot be removed before the term is up without penalties, even in case of an emergency.
  • Rates will not increase as interest rates go up.
  • Earnings may be less than investing in stocks.
  • Auto rollover settings could lock you into a longer term than you desired.
  • You may need a minimum amount of money to open a CD.
More from Your Money

Are CD Accounts Worth it?

If you are looking to tuck away a lump sum of money for a large purchase or future investment, a CD is a low-risk way to do just that. However, if you are looking to make more money faster, a CD may not be the right fit for you. Before making any investment, doing research and even speaking to a financial advisor is always a good idea.

Compare CD Rates

GOBankingRates’ Best Banks 2023

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of July 13, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

More from Your Money

GOBankingRates' Best Banks 2023

Related Content

CD Rates Today: June 28 — 12-Month CD at 5.36% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 28 -- 12-Month CD at 5.36% APY

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 27 — Earn 5.65% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 27 -- Earn 5.65% APY

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 26 — eCD with 5.0% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 26 -- eCD with 5.0% APY

June 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 23 — Flex CDs and Promotional CDs

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 23 -- Flex CDs and Promotional CDs

June 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 22 — Oklahomans Can Get 10% APY This Weekend

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 22 -- Oklahomans Can Get 10% APY This Weekend

June 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Citi CD Rates for June 2023

Cd Rates

Citi CD Rates for June 2023

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 21 — Earn 5.5% APY for 6 Months

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 21 -- Earn 5.5% APY for 6 Months

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 20 — Earn 5.65% APY for 12, 24 or 36 Months

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 20 -- Earn 5.65% APY for 12, 24 or 36 Months

June 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 19 — Banks Closed For Juneteenth

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 19 -- Banks Closed For Juneteenth

June 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Are Short-term CD Rates Higher Than Longer Term CDs?

Cd Rates

Why Are Short-term CD Rates Higher Than Longer Term CDs?

June 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 16 — Interest Rates Increase as Minimum Deposits Drop

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 16 -- Interest Rates Increase as Minimum Deposits Drop

June 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Chase CD Rates for June 2023

Cd Rates

Chase CD Rates for June 2023

June 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

CD Rates Today: June 15 — 6-Month Term at 5.3% APY

Cd Rates

CD Rates Today: June 15 -- 6-Month Term at 5.3% APY

June 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

US Bank CD Rates for June 2023

Cd Rates

US Bank CD Rates for June 2023

June 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD Rates for June 2023

Cd Rates

Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD Rates for June 2023

June 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Synchrony Bank CD Rates for June 2023

Cd Rates

Synchrony Bank CD Rates for June 2023

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!