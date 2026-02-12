10 States That Will Benefit the Most From Trump Accounts

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

The Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) included a new type of savings account, called “Trump accounts,” that operate similar to IRAs but are designed for parents to help their kids build savings. As for which states will benefit the most from Trump accounts, SmartAsset recently conducted an analysis to find out.

As part of the analysis, researchers looked at U.S. Census Bureau data and ranked states based on the percentage of the population comprised of women ages 20 to 34. This figure was then compared to the statewide fertility rate in that age range to project the number of babies born per year. States with the highest percentage of young women versus the total population ranked highest in the SmartAsset analysis.

Here’s a look at the 10 states that should benefit the most from Trump accounts, according to SmartAsset.

1. Utah

Young women as a percentage of total population : 11.73%

: 11.73% Births per 1,000 young women : 97

: 97 Number of young women: 411,070

2. Colorado

Young women as a percentage of total population : 11.07%

: 11.07% Births per 1,000 young women : 79

: 79 Number of young women: 659,739

3. North Dakota

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.79%

: 10.79% Births per 1,000 young women : 110

: 110 Number of young women: 85,918

4. Texas

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.71%

: 10.71% Births per 1,000 young women : 84

: 84 Number of young women: 3,352,189

5. Massachusetts

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.71%

: 10.71% Births per 1,000 young women : 59

: 59 Number of young women: 764,069

6. Washington

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.60%

: 10.60% Births per 1,000 young women : 74

: 74 Number of young women: 843,468

7. California

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.52%

: 10.52% Births per 1,000 young women : 65

: 65 Number of young women: 4,149,333

8. New York

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.48%

: 10.48% Births per 1,000 young women : 63

: 63 Number of young women: 2,081,895

9. Georgia

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.47%

: 10.47% Births per 1,000 young women : 86

: 86 Number of young women: 1,170,142

10. Alaska

Young women as a percentage of total population : 10.46%

: 10.46% Births per 1,000 young women : 122

: 122 Number of young women: 77,426

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.