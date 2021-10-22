Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

Bitcoin at Walmart: You Can Now Buy the Crypto at Select Coinstar Kiosks Nationwide

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Truro, Canada - June 12, 2017: Walmart storefront.
Kevin Brine / Getty Images

Walmart has started a pilot program to allow shoppers to buy Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in some of its U.S. stores, CoinDesk reported.

See: Walmart Announces Black Friday Sales — Plan Ahead for Major Deals
Find: Offset Crucial Bitcoin Tax While You Can — This Lucrative Loophole Could End in 2022

“Coinstar, in partnership with Coinme, has launched a pilot that allows its customers to use cash to purchase bitcoin,” a Walmart spokesperson told CoinDesk. “There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that are part of this pilot.”

Coinme, a fully licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., has already installed Florida Bitcoin-enabled Coinstar kiosks, with  300 of them in Florida’s Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and other grocery outlets, the company said in April.

Each purchase carries a transaction fee of 4% and a cash exchange fee of 7%, according to Coinstar’s website. Coinstar was founded in 1991, and is mostly known for enabling customers to turn their loose change into bills or gift cards.

Building Wealth

Coinstar said it enabled Coinme to sell Bitcoin on its kiosks as it “recognizes that a diverse population has varying payment preferences. As bitcoin usage grows worldwide, our customers will seek greater access to buying and using this new form of currency. Coinstar’s flexible platform and cash acceptor on select kiosks enables Coinme to reach a wide customer base to conveniently provide bitcoin at the local level,” according to its website.

See: Netflix Partners With Walmart to Sell ‘Squid Game’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Show Merch
Find: Can I Buy Crypto With a Credit Card?

Last month, a fake “major” Litecoin-Walmart partnership was announced, which briefly sent the crypto surging. Walmart issued a statement at that time, saying it had been the subject of a fake news release issued on Monday, Sept. 13, that “falsely stated Walmart announced a partnership with Litecoin (LTC). Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire, and it is incorrect. Walmart has no relationship with Litecoin,” according to the statement.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.