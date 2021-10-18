Walmart Announces Black Friday Sales — Plan Ahead for Major Deals Starting Today

Last year, Walmart made $264 million between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the time frame before the holidays often referred to as “Cyber Week.” But the retail giant’s holiday sales began even before Black Friday — and Walmart has announced its “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotion again for 2021. The sales start as early as Monday, October 18. (Yes, that’s today!)

Walmart has divided this year’s sales into a series of three events. Subscribers to the Walmart+ program — the store’s Prime-like service that offers unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, fuel discounts, and more — gain early access to lower prices.

Event 1

Starting November 3 at 7 PM online (3 PM for Walmart+ subscribers) and November 5 at 5 AM in stores, offers on some amazing housewares and electronics products including:

55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV ($228)

Keurig K-Compact ($35)

Goodyear Tires ($20 off)

Event 2

November 10 at 7 PM online, 3 PM for Walmart+ subscribers, and November 12 at 5 AM for in-store shoppers, expect great deals on numerous goodies, such as:

Apple AirPods ($89)

HP Laptop ($279)

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum ($288)

The deals for Event 3 have yet to be announced, but Walmart is promising the “biggest, best savings of the season,” according to Koin.com.

Finally, if you’re reading this on Monday, Oct 18, you might want to make plans to check Walmart.com tonight to snag some specials, like a Ninja 4QT air fryer for $69, a 55-inch TCL Smart 4K UHD TV for $298 or even select Lego sets for $20.

Last updated: October 18, 2021