Investing / Crypto
Crypto Is Crashing — 4 Investments to Try Instead for the First Half of 2026

3 min Read
Lydia Kibet
Angela Corry
The crypto market’s recent volatility has left many investors reconsidering their portfolios. After huge gains in 2025, the majority of the digital currencies have been taking a nosedive since the beginning of this year.

If you’re thinking of repositioning your portfolio due to the current crypto crash, you’re not alone. GOBankingRates spoke to investing experts who shared alternatives worth considering in the first half of 2026. 

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

“So far this year we are seeing a return of old economy sectors,” said Vince Stanzione, founder of First Information. “The energy sector was hated at the start of the year and so far, is up 20% YTD and pays a dividend yield of 2.5%.”

XLE gives you exposure to major energy companies such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil. In addition to potential price gains, the dividend income can provide steady cash flow, something crypto doesn’t offer.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Another sector gaining traction is consumer staples. These are companies that sell everyday essentials and tend to hold up well during economic downturns. Stanzione points to the XLP ETF, which holds companies like Walmart, Procter & Gamble and Philip Morris.

“The sector is up around 14% YTD and also pays a 2.5% dividend yield,” he said.

Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

While sector exchange-traded funds (ETFs)can work, Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University and founder of Economic Index Associates, cautions against constantly changing strategies.

“Investors shouldn’t be ‘trying’ new investments or changing strategies as a result of current market conditions,” he said. “Investing is a marathon and not a series of short sprints.”

For long-term investors, Johnson suggests keeping it simple. One option is a low-cost fund that tracks a broad index like the S&P 500, such as Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Historically, the S&P 500 “has earned a compounded rate of return in excess of 10%.”

Johnson also stresses the importance of an Investment Policy Statement (IPS), a written plan that outlines your goals, risk tolerance, and target asset allocation.

“The key is to remain invested through bull markets and bear markets. In other words, don’t submit to the temptation of timing the market.”

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Agriculture is another “old economy” area Stanzione thinks will perform better than cryptocurrencies this year. The VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) includes companies like tractor maker Deere and fertilizer producers CF Industries and Nutrien. 

“This sector is up 17% YTD with a 2% dividend yield,” he said. “The above may not make you sound cool at a party, but in my view, it will do far better than the ‘crypto or AI’ sectors for the rest of 2026.”

