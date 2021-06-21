Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

Cryptocurrency Startup Amber Group Reaches $1B Valuation Even as Bitcoin, Others Continue to Falter

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

June 21, 2021
Ljubljana, Slovenia - may 14 Bitcoin and alt coins cryptocurrency close up shoot.
dulezidar / Getty Images

While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had another wild ride over the weekend, at least one company proved that plenty of investors are still willing to bet heavily on the global crypto market.

See: The ‘Sunday Effect’ Sends Crypto Crashing on Weekends – Which Means It Might Never Go Mainstream
Find: 10 Major Companies That Accept Bitcoin

That company — Amber Group, a Hong Kong-based provider of cryptocurrency financial services — raised $100 million in a new round of funding, bringing the startup’s valuation to $1 billion, CNBC reported on Sunday. The round was led by investment bank China Renaissance and also included New York-based investment firm Tiger Global Management and Coinbase’s venture capital arm.

The latest round continued a recent flurry of funding activity in the crypto market. Venture capital investment into cryptocurrency and blockchain startups has already totaled $14 billion this quarter, according to data provided to CNBC by PitchBook. That’s up from $600 million in the same period last year.

Building Wealth

Institutional investors have poured money into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid a broader move by mainstream corporations to enter the space. High-profile companies that have purchased Bitcoin include electric vehicle maker Tesla and payments processor Square.

See: Square Invests $5 Million in Blockstream to Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility
Find: Americans Are Looking for Bitcoin Life Insurance

Amber Group sells algorithmic trading, lending and cryptocurrency products to institutional investors and wealthy individuals. CEO Michael Wu told CNBC the company aims to bring a “private banking experience to every day customer[s].” Amber Group is on track to book revenue of $500 million by the end of this year and has been profitable “since inception,” Wu said.

Meanwhile, volatility in the market continues amid rising concern over China’s expanding crackdown on Bitcoin mining, Reuters reported. Bitcoin fell nearly 10% to $32,094 early Monday — its lowest point in nearly two weeks — and dragged smaller coins down with it.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, is down more than 20% in the last six days, and it’s down by half from its April peak of nearly $65,000. For the year, however, Bitcoin is still up more than 10%.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Cryptocurrency Startup Amber Group Reaches $1B Valuation Even as Bitcoin, Others Continue to Falter
Close popup Live Richer Newsletter

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.