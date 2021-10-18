Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Zillow Stock Forecast: Will Value Continue Tumbling After 2021 Homebuying Contract Pause?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Company logos displayed on smartphone in Ukraine - 21 Feb 2021
Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Zillow announced today that it will not sign any new, additional contracts to buy homes through the end of the year “due to a backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints,” according to a statement. Predictably, the announcement sent the stock tumbling 8.9% this morning.

Explore: Selling Your Home at a ‘Profit’ May Not Be as Advantageous as It Sounds
Find Out: Millennial Trend of Co-Buying Homes Soars 771% in 7 Years – How It Works

The company said that pausing on new contracts will enable Zillow Offers to focus operations on purchasing homes with already-signed contracts, but have yet to close, and reducing the renovation pipeline. Zillow will continue to market and sell homes through Zillow Offers during this period.

“We’re operating within a labor- and supply-constrained economy inside a competitive real estate market, especially in the construction, renovation and closing spaces,” Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman said in the announcement. “We have not been exempt from these market and capacity issues and we now have an operational backlog for renovations and closings. Pausing new contracts will enable us to focus on sellers already under contract with us and our current home inventory.”

The stock had slipped 31% this year through Friday’s close after nearly tripling in 2020, Bloomberg reported. In the second quarter, Zillow acquired 3,805 homes and sold 2,086 homes, according to a letter to shareholders.

Building Wealth

Related: Zillow Finds 2M Renters Can Afford to Buy Homes Thanks to Remote Work During COVID-19 Pandemic

CFRA Research analysts gave Zillow a “Buy” opinion last week, citing its high growth outlook, profitability and share price off 15% from June highs, according to a note sent to GOBankingRates. “We are positive on Z’s expansion to a transaction business model from digital advertising, and we see EBITDA growing to $577 million in 2021 and $658 million in 2022, versus $343 million in 2020,” the analysts wrote.

Kenneth Leon, CFRA research director, said in a note sent to GOBankingRates that the announcement “reflects a bump in the road as ZG and other digital real estate companies look to gain market share from the 90%-95% of the residential real estate market that are fragmented and off-line.”

See: The Housing Market Forecast for the Rest of 2021, According To Realtors
Learn: Homeownership Becoming Increasingly Unattainable as Price Growth Continues To Break Records Monthly

“In our opinion, ZG remains steadfast in automating real estate workflows to large-scale operations. The ability to execute Zillow Offers is important for future revenue growth, which is why the share price is under selling pressure today. Consensus revenue estimates are $6.6 billion in 2021 and $9.8 billion in 2022, compared to $3.3 billion in 2020,” Leon added.

Building Wealth

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 18, 2021

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.