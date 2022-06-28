Bear Market Guidance: 5 Steps New Investors Should Take Before Putting Money Into the Stock Market

Many of the rules for beginning stock-market investors apply no matter how the market is doing, but some are especially important if you dip your toe in during a bear market. The most important thing to keep in mind is that bear markets are not uncommon — they tend to happen every three to five years — and they don’t last forever. Historically, the stock market has always come roaring back, although the full rebound might take anywhere from a few months to several years.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Explore: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

If you are new to stock investing, here are five steps you should take before putting your money into a bear market.