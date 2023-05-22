How To Buy Stock in Tesla for Beginners

Tesla stock has dominated investing news in recent days, as CEO Elon Musk has dominated headlines for a variety of executive decisions at the many companies he owns. Despite recent ups and downs in price, Tesla has been an attractive stock for some time now, and many have been wanting to dip their toes in to see if they will turn a profit.

If you’re curious about buying shares of Tesla stock, here’s what you need to know.