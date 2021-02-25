Moderna Signs $18.4 Billion in Vaccine Sales

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Moderna (NYSE: MRNA) had two big announcements today in its quarterly earnings report, according to Bloomberg News. The first is that it has signed agreements worth $18.4 billion in 2021 to sell its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and elsewhere. The company is in negotiations for more vaccine deals, so its 2021 revenues are likely to be in line with or better than expectations.

See: Stocks Get a Boost From Moderna Vaccine News as It Steals Pfizer’s Spotlight

Find: Country Legend Dolly Parton Helped Fund Moderna’s ‘Impressive’ COVID-19 Vaccine

The financial markets had been expecting disappointing earnings because of the costs involved with vaccine development, production and distribution. And they were disappointing, coming in at a loss of $0.69 per share compared to analyst expectations for a loss of $0.25 per share. Revenue was much stronger than expected, however, at $570.7 million compared to estimates of $326.6 million.

Moderna is making the transition from focusing on biotech research to becoming a full-fledged niche pharmaceutical company, so the market responded positively despite the larger than expected loss.

See: Biden Administration Orders 200 Million Additional Vaccines

Find: How to Book Vaccines at Major Pharmacies

In addition to the earnings, Moderna announced that Tal Zaks, the company’s chief medical office, would be resigning in the fall. Zaks developed the RNA technology that led to the effective Covid vaccine. In the meantime, Moderna is looking to hire a new medical officer who has experience with large-scale, global product commercialization as the company continues its growth.

More from GOBankingRates