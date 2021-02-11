11 Stocks To Avoid Right Now

Picking which stocks to sell or avoid can be a tricky business. Even stocks that are deemed “overvalued” can continue trading on momentum for days, weeks and even months before correcting. However, stocks that have stretched valuations typically have the furthest to fall in the event of a sell-off, making them prime candidates to avoid if you’re looking to reduce the risk in your portfolio.

To help identify stocks that should be avoided, GOBankingRates looked at the 50 most overvalued stocks in terms of price-to-earnings ratios and cross-referenced these with stocks labeled 4 or 5 by Zacks Investment Research, which correspond to “sell” and “strong sell” ratings, respectively. The 11 most overvalued stocks by these parameters are listed here.

There’s no guarantee these stocks won’t get even more overvalued before they finally meet selling pressure. However, if you’re looking to avoid risk, you might consider consulting with your financial advisor and selecting different stocks to own.