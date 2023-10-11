Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Biden’s New Student Loan Plans: 5 Things To Know in October About the Updated Debt Relief Proposals

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
President Biden addresses US Fire Administrator's Summit on Fire Prevention and Control, Washington, USA - 10 Oct 2023
SHAWN THEW / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

The Biden administration continues to move forward with alternative federal student loan forgiveness plans after an earlier program, which would have cancelled up to $20,000 of debt per borrower, was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court this past summer.

In late September, the U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal to use the 1965 Higher Education Act (HEA) to cancel debt for groups of borrowers who fall into five categories. Less than a week later, President Joe Biden announced that an additional 125,000 Americans have been approved for $9 billion in debt relief.

No official timetables have been given regarding when the new loan forgiveness might be available. It’s likely that the HEA proposal will take at least several months to be implemented, according to experts. Here are five things to know in October 2023 about where the plans stand.

Higher Education Act (HEA) Plan

Who Qualifies

This initiative focuses on negotiated rulemaking under the HEA and could potentially provide debt forgiveness to these five groups:

  • Borrowers whose balances are greater than what they originally borrowed.
  • Borrowers whose loans first entered repayment decades ago.
  • Borrowers who attended education programs that didn’t provide “sufficient financial value.”
  • Borrowers who are eligible for relief under programs such as income-driven repayment but have not applied.
  • Borrowers who have experienced financial hardship and need support but whom the current student loan system “does not adequately address.”
Save for Your Future

What It Involves

In a Sept. 29 press release, the Education Department indicated a debt relief issue paper will lay out an initial set of policy considerations to “create a path to debt relief for student loan borrowers in need.” The issue paper was scheduled to be discussed this week at the first meeting of the Student Loan Relief Committee.

The issue paper also addressed federal regulations that might allow an agency to “compromise a debt” if the government can’t collect the full amount. Reasons include the following:

  • The debtor is unable to pay the full amount in a reasonable time, based on financial information.
  • The government is unable to collect the debt in full within a reasonable time by enforced collection proceedings.
  • The cost of collecting the debt doesn’t justify the enforced collection of the full amount.
  • There is “significant doubt” concerning the government’s ability to prove its case in court.

Where It Stands Now

This week, the Education Department took a “critical step” in establishing the new HEA student loan forgiveness program with the first in a series of public negotiated rulemaking hearings, Forbes reported Oct. 10.

“We immediately began this new regulatory process to bring student loan relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible,” Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said in opening remarks at the hearings. “Already, we’ve considered more than 26,000 public comments, and now, with your help, our efforts to fix the broken student loan system take another step forward.”

Save for Your Future

$9 Billion Debt Relief

What it Involves

In an Oct. 4 press release, the Education Department stated it will provide “fixes” to  income-driven repayment (IDR) and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) plans and also grant automatic relief for borrowers with total and permanent disabilities.

“For years, millions of eligible borrowers were unable to access the student debt relief they qualified for, but that’s all changed thanks to President Biden and this Administration’s relentless efforts to fix the broken student loan system,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona detailed in a statement. “Today’s announcement builds on everything our administration has already done to protect students from unaffordable debt, make repayment more affordable, and ensure that investments in higher education pay off for students and working families.”

Where the Money Will Go

The plan approves loan forgiveness in the following areas:

  • $5.2 billion in additional debt relief for 53,000 borrowers under Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs.
  • Nearly $2.8 billion in new debt relief for nearly 51,000 borrowers through fixes to income-driven repayment plans. These are borrowers who have been in repayment for 20 or more years but never got the relief they were entitled to.
  • $1.2 billion for nearly 22,000 borrowers who have a total or permanent disability and have been identified and approved for discharge through a data match with the Social Security Administration.
Save for Your Future

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Kevin O’Leary: You Should Pay Off Your Student Loans and Invest a Portion of Your Income — How To Do Both

Student

Kevin O'Leary: You Should Pay Off Your Student Loans and Invest a Portion of Your Income -- How To Do Both

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Biden’s New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced — Who Qualifies?

Student

Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced -- Who Qualifies?

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments Will Still Be Due Even If the Government Shuts Down

Student

Student Loan Payments Will Still Be Due Even If the Government Shuts Down

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

Student

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Do Student Loan Borrowers Miss Out on Investment Wealth?

Student

Do Student Loan Borrowers Miss Out on Investment Wealth?

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments Resume Soon — Here Are 2 Short- and Long-Term Implications for Your Retirement Savings

Student

Student Loan Payments Resume Soon -- Here Are 2 Short- and Long-Term Implications for Your Retirement Savings

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Come From a Wealthy Family: Why I Still Had To Take Out Student Loans

Student

I Come From a Wealthy Family: Why I Still Had To Take Out Student Loans

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Ways You Could Qualify For Biden’s Latest Student Loan Relief and Debt Forgiveness

Student

6 Ways You Could Qualify For Biden's Latest Student Loan Relief and Debt Forgiveness

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Half of College Grads Are Unaware of Biden’s New Student Loan Repayment Plan — 2 More Oversights Costing Them Money

Student

Half of College Grads Are Unaware of Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan -- 2 More Oversights Costing Them Money

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Do’s and Don’ts of Managing Student Loans After a Layoff

Student

Do's and Don'ts of Managing Student Loans After a Layoff

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 45 Million Borrowers Are Resuming Payments in October — Why That Number Matters

Student

Student Loans: 45 Million Borrowers Are Resuming Payments in October -- Why That Number Matters

September 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Get Out of Defaulted Loans With the Fresh Start Program

Student

How To Get Out of Defaulted Loans With the Fresh Start Program

September 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans and Taxes: Financial Expert Gives Tips on What To Expect as Payments Resume

Student

Student Loans and Taxes: Financial Expert Gives Tips on What To Expect as Payments Resume

September 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much College Costs in Every State

Student

How Much College Costs in Every State

September 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Student Loan Borrowers With Past Due Accounts Could Have Checks Garnished As Soon As Fall 2024

Student

Social Security: Student Loan Borrowers With Past Due Accounts Could Have Checks Garnished As Soon As Fall 2024

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments Will Add $200 to the Average Borrower’s Monthly Expenses: How To Balance With Other Bills

Student

Student Loan Payments Will Add $200 to the Average Borrower's Monthly Expenses: How To Balance With Other Bills

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!