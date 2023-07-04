Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loans: Does Biden Have ‘Legal Authority’ To Forgive Debt? One US Senator Thinks So

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13993427a)United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks in response to the decision by the United States Supreme Court to block his administration's student loan forgiveness plan, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 June 2023.
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

See Our Best Picks

On June 30, almost a year since the program was announced, the Supreme Court — in a 6-3 decision — struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which would have canceled up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers.

The Supreme Court ruled that the HEROES Act — enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks — did not provide authority to grant relief from student loans. The decision was a win for Republicans, who had argued the program was “unfair,” a “handout” and would burden taxpayers.

Yet, some proponents of the relief program have been arguing that President Biden has “legal authority” to cancel the debt. A few days before the Supreme Court’s decision, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reiterated her views on the subject.

“Let me be very clear, President Biden has the legal authority to cancel student loan debt,” Sen. Warren said during a June 26 webinar held by several advocacy groups, according to MarketWatch.

Warren has advocated for student loan relief repeatedly, calling the fight “personal.” The issue was central to one of her 2020 presidential campaign promises, in that “the Higher Education Act gives the Department of Education the ability to modify, compromise, waive, or release student loans,” according to her website.

Save for Your Future

“I’ve been in this fight for a long time and part of the reason is because it’s personal,” Warren said on June 26, adding she was the first person in her family to get a college degree, MarketWatch reported. “I then went to a public law school where I got a great education and I was able to do this because I grew up at a time in America when our country was investing in me and in our future,” Warren added.

Supreme Court Student Loan Decision Not the End for Biden Admin

The June 30 decision to strike down the $430 billion program had been anxiously awaited by more than 40 million student loan borrowers. Replying to Biden’s follow-up tweet about the new plan to help borrowers after the decision came down, Sen. Warren tweeted:

“President Biden is right to fight back on behalf of working people in need of student debt cancellation. The law is on his side. The President has the clear legal authority to cancel student debt under the Higher Education Act. In a democracy, we have the final say.”

Save for Your Future

In fact, following the ruling, the administration announced it intended to take new steps to help borrowers, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Said steps include seeking an “alternative path to debt relief” as well as the finalization of the “most affordable repayment plan ever created, ensuring that borrowers will be able to take advantage of this plan this summer — before loan payments are due.”

The repayment plan — called the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan — will cut monthly payments to $0 for millions of borrowers making $32,800 or less ($67,500 for a family of four). The plan will further save all other borrowers at least $1,000 per year, according to the Education Department. The SAVE plan will replace the existing Revised Pay-As-You-Earn (REPAYE) plan.

The administration also announced a 12-month “on-ramp” to repayment, running from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, “so that financially vulnerable borrowers who miss monthly payments during this period are not considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies.”

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Related Content

Supreme Court Gives Clues as to How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Shake Out — 2 Legal Questions Are Key

Student

Supreme Court Gives Clues as to How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Shake Out -- 2 Legal Questions Are Key

July 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If Student Loans Are Forgiven, How Will You Spend the Money? Almost Everyone Says They’ll Do This First

Student

If Student Loans Are Forgiven, How Will You Spend the Money? Almost Everyone Says They'll Do This First

July 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

An Ancient Rule Allows Biden To Forgive Student Loan Debt — No Matter What the Supreme Court Says

Student

An Ancient Rule Allows Biden To Forgive Student Loan Debt -- No Matter What the Supreme Court Says

July 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process — Who Qualifies?

Student

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process -- Who Qualifies?

July 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

July 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Take Our Poll: Do You Agree With the Supreme Court Ruling Against Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan?

Student

Take Our Poll: Do You Agree With the Supreme Court Ruling Against Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan?

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Live Richer Podcast, Season 1, Episode 6: Tips On How To Manage Student Loan Debt with Ramsey Solutions’ George Kamel and Kristina Ellis

Student

Live Richer Podcast, Season 1, Episode 6: Tips On How To Manage Student Loan Debt with Ramsey Solutions' George Kamel and Kristina Ellis

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 14 Million Americans Will Face New Complications As Payments Resume

Student

Student Loans: 14 Million Americans Will Face New Complications As Payments Resume

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Forgiven or Not, Report Suggests Many Student Loans Will Never Be Repaid

Student

Forgiven or Not, Report Suggests Many Student Loans Will Never Be Repaid

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Women Will Be Most Affected As US Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden’s Plan

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Women Will Be Most Affected As US Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden's Plan

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Supreme Court Rules No on Biden Student Loan Forgiveness: What It Means for Borrowers’ $20,000+ Debts

Student

Supreme Court Rules No on Biden Student Loan Forgiveness: What It Means for Borrowers' $20,000+ Debts

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Shakeup — What To Do If Your Servicer Changed During the Payment Pause

Student

Student Loan Shakeup -- What To Do If Your Servicer Changed During the Payment Pause

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Surprising Consequences of the Student Loan Payment Pause

Student

3 Surprising Consequences of the Student Loan Payment Pause

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: How You Can Build an Emergency Fund While Paying Student Loans

Student

Experts: How You Can Build an Emergency Fund While Paying Student Loans

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

All the States With the Fewest Ways To Forgive Your Student Loans

Student

All the States With the Fewest Ways To Forgive Your Student Loans

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Pause Ends June 30 — Here’s Why You May Not Have to Start Paying Immediately

Student

Student Loan Pause Ends June 30 -- Here's Why You May Not Have to Start Paying Immediately

June 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!