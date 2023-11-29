Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loans: Small Businesses Aim To Help Borrowers Save Money in These 3 Ways

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
College and money stock photo
Kameleon007 / iStock.com

The October resumption of federal student loan payments following a three-and-a-half year pause has added even more financial stress to millions of Americans who have already been hit with high consumer prices and rising interest rates. This means small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) must adjust their sales models to keep from losing customers — and many plan to offer more perks, according to a new report from Capterra, a provider of business software solutions.

A survey of 500 SMBs that Capterra conducted in October 2023 found that 83% are adjusting their sales strategies to “better support affected consumers.” About three-quarters (76%) believe the resumption of student loan repayments will push the economy towards a recession in the upcoming year. Six in 10 are “operating under the assumption” that student loans will not be partially or fully forgiven in the future.

Businesses Remain Optimistic Despite Challenges

These challenges aside, many businesses remain optimistic about their prospects. Nearly half (46%) anticipate an increase in revenue in 2024 — largely by raising prices. Only 5% of businesses are considering dropping their prices in response to the loan repayments.

Fewer than one-fifth (19%) of SMBs expect loan repayments to negatively impact their revenue. Many of these businesses plan to overcome the problem by setting tighter budgets, reducing overhead costs or finding ways to streamline operations.

“With high interest rates, inflation and other economic headwinds, affected consumers will now have to allocate a portion of their already squeezed budget toward student loan repayments,” Max Lillard, senior finance analyst at Capterra, said in a press release.

Save for Your Future

“While it’s unclear how payment resumptions will impact the economy in the future, many businesses plan to make internal and external operational changes to cater to consumers burdened by debt.”

Hiking Prices Too Much, Too Fast Could Be Dangerous

Small businesses must also be careful about how (and how much) they raise prices to account for the potential loss of business from student loan borrowers. As Capterra noted, rapid price increases in an already stressed economic environment “could backfire,” making it “crucial” for businesses to weigh the short-term gains of price hikes against potential long-term consumer attrition.

More than one-third of SMBs surveyed by Capterra plan to go in the other direction by offering perks to customers to keep their business. Here are three ways small businesses aim to help federal student loan borrowers save money:

  • Offer more flexible options on returns and refunds.
  • Offer more buy now, pay later financing plans.
  • Offer more targeted discounts.

These kinds of options will likely be welcomed by student loan borrowers, many of whom are considering drastic measures to deal with the resumption of payments. More than half (54%) say they will contribute less to their retirement savings due to the resumption of payments, according to a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by FinanceBuzz.

Meanwhile, a rising number of borrowers are even turning to bankruptcy as a solution, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Justice Department itself overhauled the bankruptcy process to make it easier for eligible borrowers to have their federal student loans discharged.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Related Content

Student Loan Borrowers Are Filing Bankruptcy to Avoid Payments — Here’s How the Play Could Hurt in the Long Run

Student

Student Loan Borrowers Are Filing Bankruptcy to Avoid Payments -- Here's How the Play Could Hurt in the Long Run

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Will Be Most Affected By Student Loan Resumption — How They Can Prepare Their Budgets

Student

Gen Z Will Be Most Affected By Student Loan Resumption -- How They Can Prepare Their Budgets

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much College Costs in Every State

Student

How Much College Costs in Every State

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Making Extra Student Loan Payments Could Be a Mistake — Here’s Why

Student

Making Extra Student Loan Payments Could Be a Mistake -- Here's Why

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Student Loan Expert: 5 Reasons You Might Be Denied Loan Forgiveness

Student

I'm a Student Loan Expert: 5 Reasons You Might Be Denied Loan Forgiveness

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Qualify to Have Your Debt Forgiven if You Graduated Before 2000

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Qualify to Have Your Debt Forgiven if You Graduated Before 2000

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Women Are 7x More Likely Than Men To Owe $70k or More, Survey Finds

Student

Student Loans: Women Are 7x More Likely Than Men To Owe $70k or More, Survey Finds

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

All of the States That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

Student

All of the States That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

November 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Dems Want Accused Colleges To Foot Bill, Not Taxpayers

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Dems Want Accused Colleges To Foot Bill, Not Taxpayers

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Here Are Your Financial Responsibilities After Cosigning a Student Loan

Student

Experts: Here Are Your Financial Responsibilities After Cosigning a Student Loan

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Only 3% of Americans Have Added Student Loan Payments to Their Budgets: Why You Need To

Student

Only 3% of Americans Have Added Student Loan Payments to Their Budgets: Why You Need To

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Are All Your Options in the Fight Against Student Loan Debt Repayment?

Student

What Are All Your Options in the Fight Against Student Loan Debt Repayment?

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Millions of Student Loan Borrowers Could Have Payments Paused by Biden Admin Due to Legal Missteps

Student

Millions of Student Loan Borrowers Could Have Payments Paused by Biden Admin Due to Legal Missteps

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Navigating Student Loan Repayments: 5 Things To Know Now, According to Experts

Student

Navigating Student Loan Repayments: 5 Things To Know Now, According to Experts

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Economic Impact of Student Loan Resumption Shockingly Not as Negative as Predicted

Student

Economic Impact of Student Loan Resumption Shockingly Not as Negative as Predicted

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: If the Student Loan Crisis Is So Horrible, Why Do We Keep Giving Out Student Loans?

Student

Dave Ramsey: If the Student Loan Crisis Is So Horrible, Why Do We Keep Giving Out Student Loans?

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!