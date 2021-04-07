10 Companies Making Massive Donations to Political Campaigns

Following the new controversial voting law in Georgia and the slew of companies — from Delta to Coca Cola– voicing their disapproval, Republican leader Mitch McConnell told companies to “stay out of politics.”

“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling,” he said in a statement.

However, McConnell was quickly reminded about the Citizens United vs. Federal Electoral Commission case, which he supported in 2010, that enables corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections. The argument is being made both ways.

Here’s a look at 10 companies — and the people behind them — that made some of the biggest political donations during the 2020 election cycle.

Check Out: 5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies