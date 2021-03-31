Amazon Makes a Big Bet on Space

In partnership with venture firm Seraphim Capital, Amazon-based Amazon Web Services launched the Amazon AWS Space Accelerator to encourage “technical and commercial milestones by leveraging cutting-edge technology in space,” Seraphim reports on its website.

The program will seek 10 start-ups who may receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credit to use the cloud-based services to support and grow their initiatives. Start-ups mission goals must be centered around space and space exploration, according to an AWS blog post. These initiatives may include, but are not limited to:

Earth observation

Electronics and robotics

Spacecraft launch, delivery, hardware and software

Launch manufacturing

Launch operations

Start-ups must submit their applications by April 21, 2021. Seraphim notes that the program, a four-week technical, business, and mentorship accelerator, will include 50 hours of support along with access to the AWS Partner Network.

The announcement comes just months after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he would be stepping down from his role as leader of the e-commerce giant to focus on “other projects.” Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, is one of several participants in NASA’s Artemis Program, aiming to send astronauts back to the moon, including landing the first woman on the moon, by 2024.

