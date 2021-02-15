How to Book Vaccines at Major Pharmacies

How to Book Vaccines at Major PharmaciesSchedule an appointment at CVS, Kroger and more with this guide.
The big challenge of 2021 is tracking down coronavirus vaccines. Many big pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise chains are receiving shipments of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines.
Here is some information that can help you in your search.
Albertsons
Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) allows users to check for coronavirus vaccine availability at its many retail chains across the country from a special page on its website. The chain probably operates a grocery near you.
CVS
CVS (NYSE: CVS) has vaccines available in several states, but not all locations in those states have vaccines. You can find out quickly if there’s a vaccine near you from the COVID-19 page on the CVS website.
CVS’s shares are up in anticipation of its earning release on February 16.
Kroger
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and its affiliated grocery chains have a one-stop site where you can check for availability.
Meijer
Meijer, the privately held Midwestern retail stalwart, has a text-based appointment system. Customers can sign up at the Meijer clinic website. You will be sent texts when vaccines are available in your area and can schedule an appointment at that time.
Target
Target (NYSE:TGT)’s pharmacies are operated by CVS, so go to the CVS site to look for information about appointments.
Walgreens
Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) has vaccines available in many locations. To find out if any are available near you, you first have to create an account. This adds a few extra steps to the process. New appointments are released at 6:00 a.m. each day. The details are listed on the vaccine schedule page of Walgreens’ website.
Walgreens’ stock price has been performing well in part due to increased business from the COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens stores in the U.S. and Boots stores in the U.K.
Walmart and Sam's Club
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and its Sam’s Club subsidiary have vaccines available in many locations. You can look near you at the Walmart website COVID-19 vaccination page and at the Sam’s Club pharmacy page.
Sam’s Club requires a membership account before you can sign in.
