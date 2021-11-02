Burger King’s Loyalty Program Lets You Trade Crowns for Crypto Thanks to Robinhood Partnership

jetcityimage / Getty Images

If you’d like a little cryptocurrency with your Whopper and fries, you’re in luck. Thanks to a new partnership between Burger King and Robinhood, members of the fast-food chain’s Royal Perks loyalty program can win Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin when they spend $5 on the Burger King app or website.

See: Burger King Unveils New Reusable Packaging

Find: Best Vegan Stocks: 9 Picks To Watch or Buy Now

The way the reward distribution system works, most customers will get Dogecoin as a reward. According to the Burger King website, the prize pool will include 2 million Doge, 200 Ether and 20 Bitcoin. That puts your odds at winning a Bitcoin at about one in 100,000, Fortune reported.

The promotion runs through Nov. 21, or until the crypto runs out. Users are limited to one prize per day but can win up to 21 throughout the promotion. Prizes must be claimed by Dec. 17.

You must be a member of the loyalty program to qualify for the crypto promotion. Loyalty members earn crowns for every dollar they spend while placing orders, and these crowns can be exchanged for more menu items or promotional prizes.

To claim a crypto prize, loyalty customers must first make a qualifying $5 purchase (pre-tax). After that, they will get an email that includes a link telling them how to claim their crypto. To claim it, they must either have a Robinhood account or create one.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“As a brand, we are always looking for ways to reward our most loyal guests with exclusive offers that are exciting, unique, and culturally relevant,” Burger King said in a statement. “Cryptocurrency has been a hot topic of conversation recently, but we know it can be difficult to understand. That’s why we wanted to bring crypto to our guests in a way that was accessible and digestible (literally and figuratively) — through our food.”

See: Beyond Meat Burger vs. Beyond Meat IPO: How Much Would You Have If You Put Your Dinner Money Into the IPO?

Find: Amazing Perks These 10 Companies Offer Employees

Burger King is no newbie when it comes to cryptocurrency. Some of its restaurants in Germany and Venezuela have accepted crypto as payment, according to Gadget360, and the chain even launched its own crypto in Russia called “WhopperCoin.”

However, Burger King has not stated whether it will accept crypto as payment in the future.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You